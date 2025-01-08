Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 40th Anniversary RGB RAM: celebrating 40 years with special heatshield

Patriot is celebrating its 40th anniversary in style with the unveiling of its new Viper Xtreme 5 40 Years RGB memory at CES 2025, available in up to 8000 MT/s speeds and in up to 48GB kits.
The new Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 40 Years RGB memory has extreme DDR5 performance and overclocking capabilities, speeds of up to 8000 MT/s and 48GB kits, with a special 40 years edition heatshield. We were on the ground with Patriot at CES 2025 with a snap of that gorgeous memory and 40 years edition heatshield in the picture above.
Patriot has RGB sync with ASUS, ASRock, GIGABYTE, and MSI apps as well as the Viper exclusive RGB 3.0 and Signal RGB apps, ready to tweak the lighting on your Viper Xtreme 5 40 Years RRGB memory.
Les Henry, VP of Sales at Patriot Memory said: "Reaching 40 years as a technology leader is a monumental achievement, and CES 2025 is the perfect stage to celebrate our journey of relentless innovation. The new Viper Xtreme 5 series and iLuxe Stick C showcase our continued commitment to empowering users with cutting-edge performance, convenience, and reliability. These products reflect not only our technological expertise but also our dedication to exceeding the needs of gamers, creators, and mobile users worldwide".
Patriot's big announcements at CES 2025 include:
- Viper Xtreme 5 40th Anniversary RGB DRAM: A stunning tribute to 40 years of excellence, this DRAM module combines striking RGB lighting effects with best-in-class performance. Featuring speeds of up to 8,000MT/s and a specially designed 40 Years Edition heatshield, the Viper Xtreme 5 delivers unparalleled speed, exceptional system stability, and a visually dynamic presence, making it the perfect choice for next-level computing for enthusiasts and professionals alike.
- Viper Xtreme 5 CKD Non-RGB DRAM: Designed for gamers and performance users seeking pure, uncompromising power, the Xtreme 5 CKD DRAM offers ultra-fast speeds of up to 9600MT/s and CKD-equipped stability to meet the rigorous demands of high-performance systems. This non-RGB solution focuses on delivering raw computational power with precision engineering.
- iLuxe Stick C for Apple Devices: Building on the success of the iLuxe series, designed exclusively for Apple devices, Patriot proudly unveils the ultra-portable iLuxe Stick C. With the iLuxe App, users can record videos that are instantly stored on the iLuxe Stick, preserving valuable device storage space. This seamless integration offers consumers an effortless and secure solution for managing their photos and videos. Driven by cutting-edge technology and a commitment to innovation, Patriot remains at the forefront of the highly competitive global memory market.