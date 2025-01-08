Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 40th Anniversary RGB RAM: celebrating 40 years with special heatshield

TL;DR: Patriot celebrates its 40th anniversary at CES 2025 with the launch of the Viper Xtreme 5 40 Years RGB memory, offering speeds up to 8000 MT/s and 48GB kits. The memory features RGB sync with major apps and a special edition heatshield. Other announcements include the Viper Xtreme 5 CKD Non-RGB DRAM and the iLuxe Stick C for Apple devices, showcasing Patriot's commitment to innovation and performance. Patriot celebrates its 40th anniversary at CES 2025 with the launch of the Viper Xtreme 5 40 Years RGB memory, offering speeds up to 8000 MT/s and 48GB kits. The memory features RGB sync with major apps and a special edition heatshield. Other announcements include the Viper Xtreme 5 CKD Non-RGB DRAM and the iLuxe Stick C for Apple devices, showcasing Patriot's commitment to innovation and performance.

Patriot is celebrating its 40th anniversary in style with the unveiling of its new Viper Xtreme 5 40 Years RGB memory at CES 2025, available in up to 8000 MT/s speeds and in up to 48GB kits.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 40 Years RGB memory has extreme DDR5 performance and overclocking capabilities, speeds of up to 8000 MT/s and 48GB kits, with a special 40 years edition heatshield. We were on the ground with Patriot at CES 2025 with a snap of that gorgeous memory and 40 years edition heatshield in the picture above.

Patriot has RGB sync with ASUS, ASRock, GIGABYTE, and MSI apps as well as the Viper exclusive RGB 3.0 and Signal RGB apps, ready to tweak the lighting on your Viper Xtreme 5 40 Years RRGB memory.

Les Henry, VP of Sales at Patriot Memory said: "Reaching 40 years as a technology leader is a monumental achievement, and CES 2025 is the perfect stage to celebrate our journey of relentless innovation. The new Viper Xtreme 5 series and iLuxe Stick C showcase our continued commitment to empowering users with cutting-edge performance, convenience, and reliability. These products reflect not only our technological expertise but also our dedication to exceeding the needs of gamers, creators, and mobile users worldwide".

Patriot's big announcements at CES 2025 include: