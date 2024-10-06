Celebrating 25 years of tech publishing!
All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
Hot Content
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro

Patriot's Viper Gaming brand now has a gaming microSD for handhelds like the Steam Deck

The new Viper Gaming Series V30 A2 microSD card is tailor-made for the Switch, Deck, and ROG Ally. Up to 100MB/s read speeds and 90MB/s write speeds.

Patriot's Viper Gaming brand now has a gaming microSD for handhelds like the Steam Deck
Published
2 minutes read time

Patriot's Viper Gaming brand has been steadily impressing us in recent years with a string of high-performance SSDs and RAM options that also hit that price-to-performance sweet spot. Its latest release is slightly different; the new Viper Gaming Series V30 A2 is a microSD card designed for portable gaming handhelds like Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch.

microSD storage is the easiest way to expand the storage capabilities of a gaming handheld. All you need to do is put a microSD card into the relevant slot and immediately double or triple the available room to store games, media files, screenshots, and video recordings. The only problem is no two microSD cards are the same, and everything from speed to overall reliability can vary wildly from product to product.

The Viper Gaming Series V30 A2 microSD card sports some impressive specs as a gaming-focused product. It's built with U3, Class 10, A2, V30, and UHS-I technology standards, offering read speeds of up to 100MB/s and write speeds of up to 90MB/s.

This is enough bandwidth to support high-quality 1080p and 4K recording directly to the card, making it suitable for a range of devices beyond the gaming focus of the Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, and ROG Ally. It also meets the A2 standard for application performance, which means you've got random read/write speeds of up to 4000/2000 IOPS.

The Viper Gaming Series V30 A2 microSD card will be available in capacities from 128GB to 1TB. The product page is live, so we should start seeing this pop-up at retail stores soon.

Photo of the product for sale

Patriot Memory Viper VP4300 Lite 1TB M.2 PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD, Compatible with PS5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/6/2024 at 8:42 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:patriotmemory.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles