Apple Music to integrate with ChatGPT, announces OpenAI

ChatGPT users will soon be able to make Apple Music playlists within the app by simply asking ChatGPT to do it for them, as OpenAI's CEO of applications revealed in a recent Substack post that Apple Music has joined the list of upcoming partners that will integrate into ChatGPT.
OpenAI unveiled in October that apps are coming to ChatGPT, which opens the door for many popular apps to integrate directly into the service and enable ChatGPT users to take advantage of the interoperability. For example, Spotify, Booking.com, Canva, Coursera, Figma, Expedia, and Zillow are all coming to ChatGPT as first-round partnerships, with even more popular apps being on the horizon as well.
According to Fidji Simo, OpenAI's CEO of applications, Adobe Airtable, Apple Music, Clay, Lovable, OpenTable, Replit, and Salesforce are also joining the list. So, how will Apple Music work within ChatGPT? Presumably, it will be very similar or even identical to how Spotify already works within the app.
If a user requests ChatGPT to create a playlist based on selections within the conversation, ChatGPT will automatically open the Spotify app and port over the designated playlist to the app, enabling users to create new playlists through natural conversations.
Other than that, Apple Music's integration will likely mean ChatGPT users can ask the AI to play music directly from the app, such as a soundtrack from a movie or a song they can't remember the name of.