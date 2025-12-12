Two new Tomb Raider games announced, one is the biggest Tomb Raider ever

Two new Tomb Raider games have been unveiled in newly released trailers, and one is described as the 'largest Tomb Raider adventure to date.'

TL;DR: Amazon Game Studios and Crystal Dynamics announced two new Tomb Raider games-Legacy of Atlantis and Catalyst-coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Legacy of Atlantis reimagines the 1996 classic with global exotic locations, while Catalyst offers the largest adventure yet, featuring expansive exploration and intense platforming challenges.

Amazon Game Studios and Crystal Dynamics have announced two new Tomb Raider games, and both are coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

The Game Awards 2025 has closed out and during the presentation we got to see what Crystal Dynamics and Amazon Game Studios have been cooking up behind closed doors. Introducing Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, a new reimagining of the 1996 genre-defining title that will take players to exotic locations lost to time, such as the jungles of Peru, ancient ruins of Greece, the deserts of Egypt, and a mysterious Mediterranean island.

Players will hunt down the scattered pieces of the Scion, an artifact described as having immeasurable power. While doing this, Lara will face off against lethal predators, solve deadly contraptions, and overcome treacherous landscapes.

As for the other Tomb Raider game, Tomb Raider: Catalyst, the PlayStation blog states that a mythical cataclysm has unleashed mysterious guardian forces, and Lara has been tasked with uncovering the truth beneath the fractured landscape of Northern India. Lara will be racing against one of the world's most notorious treasure hunters to discover the truth before they do, as they will use the untold power for their own benefit. The blog states, Tomb Raider: Catalyst is the "largest Tomb Raider adventure to date".