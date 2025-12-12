GTA 6 wins the most obvious award at the Game Awards

TL;DR: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2025, while Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto 6 secured the Most Anticipated Game award. GTA 6 is projected to generate billions in revenue, highlighting its massive market anticipation and dominance in the gaming industry.

The Game Awards 2025 has wrapped up and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 took home the Game of the Year award, but Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto 6 managed to snag one leading up to the crescendo of the show.

In what has surprised most likely absolutely zero people, Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto VI took home the "Most Anticipated Game" award, beating the likes of 007 First Light, Marvel's Wolverine, Resident Evil Requiem, and CD Projekt Red's The Witcher 4. Without having any hard data to look at, and purely judging on my own perspective of the gaming industry, I think it's pretty safe to say that GTA 6 would have won this award by a landslide, and if there was a second place trophy to be given, it would have been handed to The Witcher 4.

GTA 6 is not only the most anticipated game of next year, but it's the most anticipated piece of media next year, with analysts predicting the title to generate anywhere between $3 - $6 billion in the first year of its release, and more than $10+ billion over its lifetime. Some analysts have even predicted it will make $7.6 billion in just 60 days. All of those numbers are representative of the general market sentiment toward the title, and how it took home the "Most Anticipated Game" award.