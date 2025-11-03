Apple could let Google take over Siri in an upcoming brain transplant

Apple is currently engaging in early discussions with Google for it to use Gemini as the new brain for the upcoming next-generation Siri.

TL;DR: Apple plans to enhance Siri by integrating advanced AI models like Google's Gemini to compete with OpenAI and Anthropic. This upgrade aims to enable Siri to access personal user data for more personalized responses, addressing previous delays and improving its capabilities beyond current voice assistants.

Apple is yet to release the next generation of Siri that it marketed with the previous generation of iPhone, and now we are hearing the Cupertino company will be leaning on Google's Gemini AI model to improve the voice assistant.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Apple's next generation of Siri is meant to help the company catch up to the likes of OpenAI and other AI companies that have created products such as ChatGPT, which far exceed the capabilities of Siri. Apple has been lagging behind in the integration of AI into its products and services, and in order to catch up to its competitors, the company is looking to integrate already established models such as Google's Gemini, Anthropic's Claude, and OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Notably, ChatGPT is already available on Apple's AI-compatible devices, but the OpenAI product isn't fully integrated into the iPhone, meaning the service isn't accessing personal user data such as contacts, messages, etc. For Apple to fulfill what it used as a selling point for the previous generation of iPhone, the selected AI will give Siri the power to access personal user data, broadening the capabilities of the voice assistant and enabling users to request much more refined information from it.

One example that Apple used as an advertisement, which has since been deleted, for the now delayed upgraded Siri was Bella Ramsey asking the voice assistant to provide the name of someone they had a meeting with at a cafe a couple of months ago. Siri then proceeded to go through the user's personal data, such as the Calendar app, and pull up the name before the person came over to talk to Ramsey.

Now, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a known Apple insider, has reported that Apple is still several weeks away from making a decision on which AI company it will be going with to power the new Siri, with the Bloomberg reporter writing Apple is currently in early discussions about using Google Gemini. These discussions come after Apple explored potential partnerships with Anthropic and OpenAI.