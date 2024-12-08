All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Artificial Intelligence

ChatGPT creator OpenAI announces $200 per month package for its new o1 'reasoning' AI model

Gaming Editor
TL;DR: OpenAI has just unveiled its new ChatGPT Pro subscription which costs $200 per month, providing unlimited access to ChatGPT o1, GPT-4o, and the new Advanced Voice mode.

OpenAI has just created a more expensive version of its ChatGPT chatbot, with a new "reasoning" model series out of preview status with o1, costing $200 per month.

The new $200 per month subscription tier includes unlimited access to OpenAI o1, GPT-4o, and the new Advanced Voice mode. OpenAI is including a version of o1 that is exclusive to ChatGPT Pro subscribers, which provides more compute power to generate the best answer possible, even with the hardest questions or prompts.

The AI startup has compared its new o1-preview, with people paying $200 per month to expect a more powerful, faster, and more accurate model that is better at coding and math. The new o1 "reasoning" model is also able to respond to images, with OpenAI promising that it's been trained to be more concice, leading to faster response times than the o1-preview model.

OpenAI explains on its website, introducing ChatGPT Pro: "Today, we're adding ChatGPT Pro, a $200 monthly plan that enables scaled access to the best of OpenAI's models and tools. This plan includes unlimited access to our smartest model, OpenAI o1, as well as to o1-mini, GPT-4o, and Advanced Voice. It also includes o1 pro mode, a version of o1 that uses more compute to think harder and provide even better answers to the hardest problems. In the future, we expect to add more powerful, compute-intensive productivity features to this plan".

"ChatGPT Pro provides a way for researchers, engineers, and other individuals who use research-grade intelligence daily to accelerate their productivity and be at the cutting edge of advancements in AI".

NEWS SOURCE:openai.com

Gaming Editor

