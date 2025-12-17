NVIDIA to cut supply of best-value GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs in half over memory shortages

TL;DR: NVIDIA reportedly plans to reduce GeForce RTX 50-series GPU production by 30-40% in early 2026, affecting models like the RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5060 Ti 16GB GDDR7. The adjustment targets GPU VRAM and DIY channel memory, potentially impacting localized markets such as mainland China.

NVIDIA is reportedly planning on adjusting the production capacity for GeForce RTX 50-series GPUs in the first half of 2026.

The information has come from Board Channels and backed up by Benchlife, which reported the supply for the GeForce RTX 50-series GPUs may be cut by 30 to 40% compared to what it was in the first half of 2025. According to the report, the reason for the production change by NVIDIA isn't just GPU VRAM, but also memory used in the DIY channel, including motherboard-related memory.

Benchlife backed up the rumor by writing it has been informed by several AIC partners and component suppliers that NVIDIA will first adjust the supply of the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB GDDR7. It should be noted the Board Channels report states the information isn't confirmed, and that it's rumored.

The same goes for the Benchlife report. Furthermore, an optimistic perspective of this rumored news is that these purported changes may not impact global markets, and only localized areas, such as mainland China, per the Board Channels report. With 2026 only around the corner and CES 2026 less than a month away, it's possible we will find out more in the coming weeks.