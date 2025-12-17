Steam Machine startup video leaks, datamined from Steam

The startup screen for Valve's Steam Machine has leaked online ahead of launch, with the leaker saying it was datamined directly from Steam.

TL;DR: Valve's upcoming Steam Machine aims to deliver an affordable, living room-friendly PC gaming experience with 4K @ 60FPS performance and direct Steam library access. A recently datamined official startup video surfaced, but details remain unconfirmed, with pricing expected to influence its market impact significantly.

Steam Machine took the internet by storm when Valve surprised and announced it alongside the new Steam Controller, Steam Frame, and now the startup for the upcoming PC/console hybrid has emerged online.

In a recent post by Brad Lynch to his personal X account, the XR project manager for EOZ VR wrote, "Steam Machine's Startup Video," and in a separate post said the video is official and not a mockup as it was datamined from Steam.

When asked why there was no audio, Lynch wrote that he guesses the video wasn't finished yet. Since this video isn't directly from Valve, or has received multiple verifications from individuals who have seen Valve's upcoming PC/console hybrid boot up, we should still take it with a grain of salt.

As for what we do know about the Steam Machine, Valve's upcoming hardware is set to ruffle the feathers of the console market, depending on its price tag. The intention of the device is to provide gamers with an affordable entry-level PC gaming experience with direct access to Steam's enormous library, but in the form of a living room-friendly console.

Whether or not that shakes out as planned has entirely to do with the price tag, as the hardware within the Steam Machine, and its performance target of 4K @ 60FPS, has led many to believe it won't be as affordable some people may hope.