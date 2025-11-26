PlayStation 5 games discounted for Black Friday on Amazon: Battlefield 6 is 24% off

PlayStation 5 games have been heavily discounted on Amazon for Black Friday, with Battlefield 6 24% off, and you can save up to $42 on select games.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TL;DR: Black Friday deals offer significant discounts on PlayStation 5 games, including popular titles like Battlefield 6, NBA 2K26, and Madden NFL 26. Shoppers can save up to 67%, making it an ideal time to purchase top PS5 games and complete holiday gift shopping with substantial savings.

Black Friday deals have arrived, and PlayStation games are heavily discounted, making it an opportunity to grab the extremely popular Battlefield 6 at a discount.

7

VIEW GALLERY - 7 IMAGES

It's that time of the year when you can grab new games, technology, and electronics at a very discounted price thanks to Black Friday celebrations. Among the plethora of electronics you can purchase, including gaming-related hardware such as pre-built PCs, laptops, and gaming monitors, discounts have reached PlayStation 5 games.

Popular Popular Now: eXoWin9x lets you play over 650 Windows 95 and Windows 98 games from a single 262GB launcher

Black Friday is an opportunity to pick up that game you have had your eye on for quite some time, but didn't really feel like pulling the trigger on because of the price tag. Additionally, it's a great opportunity to cross off some names of your Christmas shopping list. Below I have included some of the best deals on PlayStation 5 games, including the original price, deal price, percentage discount, and the savings.

7

Battlefield 6 - Sony PlayStation 5 - List Price: $69.99 - Current Price: $52.99 - Discount: 24% (Save: $17)

7

NBA 2K26 - PlayStation 5 - List Price: $69.99 - Current Price: $22.99 - Discount: 67% (Save: $47)

7

Madden NFL 26 - PlayStation 5 - List Price: $69.99 - Current Price: $27.99 - Discount: 60% (Save: $42)

7

Hell is Us - PlayStation 5 - List Price: $69.99 - Current Price: $39.99 - Discount: 33% (Save: $20)

7

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Amazon Exclusive Edition - PlayStation 5 - List Price: $69.99 - Current Price: $44.99 - Discount: 36% (Save: $25)