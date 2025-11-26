PlayStation 5 games discounted for Black Friday on Amazon: Battlefield 6 is 24% off

Black Friday deals have arrived, and PlayStation games are heavily discounted, making it an opportunity to grab the extremely popular Battlefield 6 at a discount.
It's that time of the year when you can grab new games, technology, and electronics at a very discounted price thanks to Black Friday celebrations. Among the plethora of electronics you can purchase, including gaming-related hardware such as pre-built PCs, laptops, and gaming monitors, discounts have reached PlayStation 5 games.
Black Friday is an opportunity to pick up that game you have had your eye on for quite some time, but didn't really feel like pulling the trigger on because of the price tag. Additionally, it's a great opportunity to cross off some names of your Christmas shopping list. Below I have included some of the best deals on PlayStation 5 games, including the original price, deal price, percentage discount, and the savings.
- Read more: Laptop prices slashed for Black Friday on Amazon: save up to $1,000+
- Read more: Best Amazon Black Friday deal on gaming headsets: discounts of up to 42%
- Read more: Gaming desktop PC prices cut for Black Friday on Amazon: save up to $400
Battlefield 6 - Sony PlayStation 5 - List Price: $69.99 - Current Price: $52.99 - Discount: 24% (Save: $17)
NBA 2K26 - PlayStation 5 - List Price: $69.99 - Current Price: $22.99 - Discount: 67% (Save: $47)
Madden NFL 26 - PlayStation 5 - List Price: $69.99 - Current Price: $27.99 - Discount: 60% (Save: $42)
Hell is Us - PlayStation 5 - List Price: $69.99 - Current Price: $39.99 - Discount: 33% (Save: $20)
Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Amazon Exclusive Edition - PlayStation 5 - List Price: $69.99 - Current Price: $44.99 - Discount: 36% (Save: $25)