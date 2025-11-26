Best Black Friday deals in Tech & Gaming: prices slashed by up to 50%

Black Friday deals have hit Amazon, significantly reducing the prices of several popular tech and gaming items, including a PS5 and Apple's new MacBook.

The Black Friday madness is upon us, and that means you can grab that new piece of technology or gaming equipment you have had your eyes on at bargain prices.

Amazon has covered its entire online marketplace in Black Friday deals, with thousands of products now heavily discounted for a limited time. One of the sectors hit by discounts is the Tech & Gaming category, which covers everything from a PS5 to an Apple MacBook Air 2025.

Below I have listed some of the best deals currently available on Amazon, which include the PS5 Digital Edition, MacBook Air 2025 13-inch, an ASUS gaming monitor, an SSD, and other items that have been heavily discounted.

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (slim) - List Price: $499.99 - Current Price: $399.00 - Discount: 20% (Save: $100)

PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller - Chroma Pearl - List Price: $79.99 - Current Price: $59.99 - Discount: 25% (Save: $20)

Apple 2025 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M4 chip - List Price: $999.00 - Current Price: $749.00 - Discount: 25% (Save: $250)

ASUS ROG Strix 27" 1440P OLED Gaming Monitor (XG27AQDMG) - List Price: $699.00 - Current Price: $549.00 - Discount: 21% (Save: $150)

SAMSUNG SSD 9100 PRO 8TB, PCIe 5.0x4 M.2 2280 - List Price: $999.99 - Current Price: $749.99 - Discount: 25% (Save: $250)

Google Pixel 9a with Gemini - Unlocked Android Smartphone - List Price: $499.00 - Current Price: $399.00 - Discount: 20% (Save: $100)

PowerColor Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT 16GB GDDR6 - List Price: $719.00 - Current Price: $649.00 - Discount: 10% (Save: $70)