DLSS 4 comes to Project Motor Racing, Tides of Annihilation, and PUBG creator's next game

TL;DR: NVIDIA highlights new PC games featuring DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, including the upcoming Tides of Annihilation and current releases like Project Motor Racing and Prologue: Go Wayback! Battlefield 6 fans can access exclusive Season of RTX content and win a custom Battlefield 6 GeForce RTX 5090.

NVIDIA is showcasing a new batch of PC games getting DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation support this week, alongside some Battlefield 6 goodies as part of the Season of RTX. On the DLSS 4 front, one of the pleasant surprises is that we got some DLSS 4 gameplay for the upcoming release of Tides of Annihilation, a game that still doesn't have a release date.

Tides of Annihilation, from Chinese studio Eclipse Glow Games, is a new third-person action-adventure set in a "shattered" fantastical take on modern London, with a story inspired by Arthurian legend. This one has a lot of hype behind it based on the announcement trailers and gameplay seen so far, which feature impressive visuals, grandiose scope, and fast-paced balletic action.

Headed to all platforms, the PC version will include DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation support, and NVIDIA's trailer for the game showcases how DLSS 4 improves performance, from around 80 FPS in 4K with Max Settings to 300+ FPS on a GeForce RTX 5090. With a DLSS performance trailer, it's safe to assume that Tides of Annihilation is on track for a 2026 release.

For a PC game you can play right now, as it's out today, Project Motor Racing from developer Straight4 Studios has launched with DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation support. A realistic racing sim along the lines of Forza Motorsport and Project Cars, Project Motor Racing features 70 real-world cars, 28 global tracks and circuits to race on, as well as single-player career and online racing modes. Unfortunately, the game currently has a 'Very Negative' user review rating on Steam due to performance issues and its realism, controls, and overall features falling short.

Moving on to something a little more exciting, Prologue: Go Wayback! has launched into Early Access with DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation support. This is the next game from Brendan Greene, the creator of PUBG, and the team at PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions. Described as a "single-player open-world emergent survival roguelike," it's a bit of a departure, and even though early impressions criticise it for playing more like a tech demo than an actual game, it's one to keep an eye on.

Rounding out the DLSS announcements is Whiskerwood, a new city builder where you take control over a society of mice "under the oppressive paw" of cat overlords. Its Early Access debut includes DLSS Super Resolution support, and so far, the game is proving to be a sleeper hit with city builder fans everywhere.

And finally, there are a couple of notable Season of RTX goodies. Battlefield 6 players can claim a Marksman SVK-8.6 DMR weapon skin via GeForce Rewards in the NVIDIA app. Also, NVIDIA is giving away a very cool custom Battlefield 6 GeForce RTX 5090 across its social channels on Facebook, Instagram, and X - so be sure to enter for your chance to win the world's most powerful gaming GPU.