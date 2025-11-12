NVIDIA DLSS 4 support comes to Call of Duty Black Ops 7, Assetto Corsa Rally, and more

TL;DR: DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation support is launching this week for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Assetto Corsa Rally on GeForce RTX GPUs, enhancing performance and visuals. Both games are optimized for RTX hardware, delivering low-latency, high-frame-rate experiences with advanced NVIDIA technologies.

DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation support for GeForce RTX graphics cards is coming to two PC game releases this week - Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Assetto Corsa Rally. The latest installment in the Call of Duty franchise is likely the biggest PC game launch this month, continuing its tradition of launching with support for the latest RTX technologies, including DLSS, Frame Generation, and NVIDIA Reflex, for low-latency performance.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is also optimized to run well on a wide range of GeForce RTX hardware, with the recommended GPU being the popular GeForce RTX 3060. Full DLSS 4 support is also coming to this week's Early Access launch of 505 Games and Supernova Games Studios' Assetto Corsa Rally. Built using the latest Unreal Engine 5 tech and sporting a realistic physics engine, this is a modern rally game for racing fans yearning to make a few "easy left into easy right and then hard left" turns.

The Early Access version of the game will arrive with 10 licensed cars, four real-world rally stages, and both offline and online game modes. As a realistic racing game, it's also built for racing rig setups with three screens, so having DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation support will be key for a lot of systems hitting over 60 FPS.

In addition to these two heavy hitters, DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation support was finally added to the PC version of FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH last week. Ubisoft's Anno 117: Pax Romana is also out this week, and it's launching with the non-DLSS 4 version of DLSS Super Resolution support. This game has also been optimized to run on GeForce RTX graphics cards, as it's included in the Day One support of the latest GeForce Game Ready Driver.

Also, NVIDIA is offering a nice little freebie as part of its annual GeForce Season of RTX giveaways, with a very cool-looking (check it out above) and free DOOM: The Dark Ages - DOOM Slayer Onyx skin available to claim via the NVIDIA App. As we head into the holiday season, NVIDIA is promising weeks of "new reveals, exclusive rewards, custom GPU giveaways and epic deals," so stay tuned.