DLSS 4 adoption 16X faster than DLSS 3, now available in 100+ games

NVIDIA's DLSS 4 support is growing rapidly, with the next evolution of its impressive AI Super Resolution and Neural Rendering technology impressing gamers.

"100 games in 1.5 months is the fastest ramp up of new technology we've ever seen," NVIDIA's Jason Paul tells us during a recent media pre-brief. "That's 16X faster than DLSS 3. So with the RTX 50 Series and DLSS 4 both GPU and technology adoption are ramping up super fast."

DLSS 4 support is coming to a lot more games in 2025.

NVIDIA continues to work hard to bring more GeForce RTX 50 cards to market, and shipments are already ramping up. From a gaming perspective, one of the reasons they're selling out the moment they hit shelves is DLSS 4. With the new transformer AI model for Super Resolution, Ray Reconstruction, and Multi-Frame Generation, DLSS 4 has been a game changer for image quality, smoothness, motion clarity, and performance.

NVIDIA notes that GeForce RTX 50 Series owners (which covers the RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, and the recently launched RTX 5070) are all in on DLSS 4 and RTX technologies. 92% enable DLSS while gaming, 90% enable ray-tracing where it's available, and 96% enable NVIDIA's fantastic Reflex latency reduction technology.

In our reviews for the GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, and RTX 5070, we were impressed by the improvements that DLSS 4 brings to the table when gaming at 1440p and 4K. The new DLSS 4 'Performance' and 'Balanced' modes offer better image quality than DLSS 3's 'Quality' mode - which in and of itself was the gold standard of upscaling before DLSS 4's arrival.

DLSS 4 support, including Multi Frame Generation, is available in several recent releases, including Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Monster Hunter Wilds, and the new free-to-play shooter FragPunk. And with it hitting the 100+ milestone, NVIDIA has confirmed that many highly anticipated games on the horizon will be adding DLSS 4 support on day one.

Phantom Blade Zero

Lost Soul Aside

Stellar Blade

Half-Life 2 RTX

Mecha BREAK

Tides of Annihilation

Wild Assault

One way NVIDIA has brought DLSS 4 support to over 100 games is via the new 'DLSS Override' feature in the NVIDIA App. This allows you to enable DLSS 4 in titles without native support, with the app essentially overriding the existing DLSS version in the game with the brand-new DLSS 4. This applies to Super Resolution, Ray Reconstruction, and even Multi Frame Generation overriding existing Frame Generation integrations.

The override feature isn't available in all titles. On that front, NVIDIA is reaching out to developers to offer them help updating titles with a more recent version of DLSS. Of course, many games lose development support after a while, so DLSS 4 might not be available in every one of the 600+ DLSS games out there. Still, NVIDIA is aware of the positive reception of DLSS 4 and is working to bring it to as many games as possible.

With that, we fully expect to see many announcements for DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation throughout the year.