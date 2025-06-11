Stellar Blade runs at 540 FPS in 4K on the GeForce RTX 5090 with DLSS 4

8 new games are adding DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation support this week, including the highly anticipated PC release of Stellar Blade.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TL;DR: Stellar Blade launches on PC with NVIDIA DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation, delivering up to 541.6 FPS in 4K on the GeForce RTX 5090. The game is highly optimized, offering smooth gameplay with NVIDIA Reflex reducing latency by 34%, and strong performance across the RTX 50 Series GPUs. Stellar Blade launches on PC with NVIDIA DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation, delivering up to 541.6 FPS in 4K on the GeForce RTX 5090. The game is highly optimized, offering smooth gameplay with NVIDIA Reflex reducing latency by 34%, and strong performance across the RTX 50 Series GPUs.

From developer SHIFT UP, the sci-fi action game Stellar Blade made waves when it launched on PlayStation 5 last year. The game is set to make its PC debut this week, with day-one support for DLSS 4, including Multi Frame Generation for the GeForce RTX 50 Series. With that, NVIDIA has posted some early benchmark results for the game, showcasing its performance, hitting an impressive 541.6 FPS in 4K on the flagship GeForce RTX 5090.

4

Stellar Blade's 4K PC performance on the GeForce RTX 50 Series with DLSS 4, image credit: NVIDIA.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

This figure comes from the game running with Mas Settings with DLSS 4's 'Performance' preset using the fantastic new transformer model for Super Resolution, alongside the maximum Multi Frame Generation setting of 4X. Yes, this means the 541.6 FPS is the AI-powered figure, but with DLSS turned off, the GeForce RTX 5090 still hits an impressive 168.7 FPS in 4K.

In 4K, with DLSS 4, the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5080 also hit 330+ FPS, so Stellar Blade will arrive as a well-optimized title. Dropping the resolution down to 1440p, even the GeForce RTX 5060 8GB GPU can hit 83.3 FPS with DLSS turned off or 200+ FPS with DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation.

4

Stellar Blade's 1440p PC performance on the GeForce RTX 50 Series with DLSS 4, image credit: NVIDIA.

NVIDIA notes that with NVIDIA Reflex, PC latency in Stellar Blade is reduced by up to 34%, so even for those who aren't fans of enabling DLSS, you'd probably want to ensure Reflex is turned on for a smooth gameplay experience.

Stellar Blade joins a list of 8 new games adding DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation support this week, with the Indiana Jones DLC arriving on September 4. The complete list is as follows:

Dragonkin: The Banished

Dune: Awakening

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Mecha BREAK

MindsEye

REMATCH

Stellar Blade

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants

NVIDIA also provided benchmark results for the brand-new and highly anticipated Dune: Awakening, an MMO-turned-survival game.

4

Dune: Awakening's 4K PC performance on the GeForce RTX 50 Series with DLSS 4, image credit: NVIDIA.

These results showcase that with DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation, every GeForce RTX 50 Series GPU from the RTX 5070 and up can hit 200+ FPS in 4K, with the RTX 5090 hitting 330 FPS. These are impressive numbers, but without 4K displays pushing more than 240 Hz, you'd probably want to dial down Multi Frame Generation to 2X or 3X.