DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation comes to Nioh 3, Sea of Remnants, and more

Koei Tecmo's Nioh 3 is out this week and is one of the first major single-player releases of the year. The latest installment in the samurai action RPG sees players explore "various historical turbulent periods in Japanese history" as they take on monstrous yokai in a large open world.

Nioh 3 makes its PC debut with support for DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation for GeForce RTX 50 Series owners, with all RTX gamers getting the benefit of DLSS Super Resolution. The 17-minute gameplay above showcases the game's dark tone and fast-paced combat in detail, but there's also a playable demo you can check out right now.

The next title getting DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation support this week is Sea of Remnants from NetEase Games and Joker Studio. With players taking control of a puppet-like sailor in a vibrant, stylized world, this ocean adventure RPG looks absolutely massive, with a vast open world, naval combat, and a cast of 300+ characters, including a dynamic crew that you can recruit.

The developers are running a PC Closed Alpha Test from now until February 12, with this version of the game already supporting path tracing and DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation. The full Sea of Remnants release is on track for later this year.

Vampires: Bloodlord Rising, from Mehuman Games and Toplitz Productions, is launching into Early Access this week. It's a Vampire Lord survival action simulator thing where you build your castle, hunt in the night, and defend all that is yours from "the relentless Inquisition." Playable solo or with up to four players, Vampires: Bloodlord Rising is also launching with DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation support.

Next up is the return of a classic action racing series, with the release of Carmageddon: Rogue Shift. Set in a post‑apocalyptic wasteland, it looks to bring back the franchise's mix of racing and vehicle combat with the ability to run over hordes of zombies. And since this is 2026, it's also a roguelite and supports DLSS Super Resolution, which can be upgraded to the new DLSS 4.5 Super Resolution via the NVIDIA App.

The final game getting DLSS Super Resolution support this week is Nightmare Frontier, which is described as the first 'Tactical Extraction Looter' that combines the turn-based tactics of XCOM with the extraction action of something like Arc Raiders.