ASUS ROG showcase at CES 2026 confirmed with new gaming gear, laptops, and future technology

ASUS will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of ROG in 2026, with the ROG CES 2026 event announced: new mobos, new laptops, new gaming gear, and more.

TL;DR: ASUS will showcase new ROG gaming laptops powered by Intel's next-gen Core Ultra 300 "Panther Lake" CPUs at CES 2026, alongside updated ROG motherboards supporting AMD Ryzen 9000X3D and Intel Arrow Lake-S Refresh processors. Expect high-performance gaming gear, monitors, and accessories in this exclusive event.

ASUS has just announced the ROG CES 2026 event, where it will have an exclusive showcase of "legendary gaming gear, laptops, displays, and motherboards".

One of the biggest ROG unveilings will come from an earlier launch from Intel and its next-gen Core Ultra 300 series "Panther Lake" laptop processors, where ASUS will unveil a slew of new ROG gaming laptops powered with Intel's new Panther Lake CPUs. We should expect new ROG STRIX and ROG Zephyrus laptops, which we'll be going hands-on with at CES 2026.

Intel will be launching its new Core Ultra 300 series "Panther Lake" CPUs on January 5 at 3pm PST, with ASUS planning its ROG CES 2026 unveiling for the same time, but it also has a separate AI PC event for non-ROG products on January 6, but we all know that most people don't care about AI PC junk... ROG on the other hand, that'll be exciting to see.

ASUS will also have new ROG motherboards to show off, as AMD will have its new Ryzen 9000X3D CPU refresh, as well as Intel and its Core Ultra 200K Plus series "Arrow Lake-S Refresh" processors. This means we'll see new ROG motherboards for the LGA-1851 socket, as well as new ROG motherboards designed to handle the new Ryzen 7 9850X3D processors, and more.

We should expect a slew of new ROG-branded gaming monitors with ridiculous resolutions and refresh rates, new routers, accessories, and just about everything in between. ASUS had a wicked booth at Computex 2025 in Taipei earlier this year, and I'm only expecting bigger and better things for ASUS and its ROG side of things at CES 2026, which is not even a month away now!