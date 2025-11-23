Intel Panther Lake ES CPU with 16GB LPDDR5X spotted, tested with up to 25W PL1, 65W PL2

Intel's new 10-core Panther Lake 'ES' CPU leak has a bunch of photos of the new processor, with 16GB of LPDDR5X memory, tested with up to 65W PL2 rating.

TL;DR: Intel will launch its next-gen Core Ultra 3 "Panther Lake" CPUs at CES 2026, featuring advanced 10-core designs with LPDDR5X memory support and improved performance. Early engineering samples reveal a 10-core configuration, lower memory speeds, and modest benchmarks, highlighting ongoing development before the official release.

Intel will officially launch its new Core Ultra 3 series "Panther Lake" CPUs at CES 2026 on January 5, but before that we've got a new leak and some early testing of a 10-core Panther Lake "ES" processor with 16GB LPDDR5X memory, and tested with up to 65W PL2 rating.

A new post with a bunch of juicy pictures and early tests from leaker @YuuKi_AnS on X shows an early engineering sample of Intel's new Panther Lake CPU, with some early silicon on the PTL 16C/4Xe3 die configuration. We have four tiles and a filler tile on the SoC, with the package base around a BGA 2540 socket configuration, with this specific CPU featuring a "000C06C0" device ID.

The test platform used was the Intel RVP (Reference Evaluation Platform) that supports both LPCAMM2 and standard LPDDR5X memory configurations, with this particular ES processor featuring 16GB of LPDDR5X memory that is assembled using an ADL-P "Alder Lake" frame. There are four SK hynix "H58G56BK8BX068-418A" DRAM modules with a rated speed of 7467MHz.

This is much lower than the 9600 MT/s speeds that Intel will support with its new Core Ultra 3 series "Panther Lake" CPUs, while memory manufacturers have already been showing off 10 GT/s speeds under Panther Lake, this ES processor has considerably lower memory speeds than what we'll expect when the new CPUs launch in 2026.

This particular Intel Panther Lake "ES" processor features 10 cores arranged in a 2 P-Core, 4 E-Core, and 4 LP-E core configuration, with 11MB of L2 cache, and 12MB of L3 cache. CPU clock speeds are at a base of 3.0GHz, boost of 3.2GHz, while the 4 Xe3 GPU cores share a 2.5 GT/s PCIe link. Here are some of the (not so great) benchmarks: