Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 physical copies leak before the official launch

Photographs have emerged of the front and back of a copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 on PS5 before it's scheduled to release on November 14.

Activision and Treyarch are scheduled to release Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 on November 14, but ahead of the release, copies of the PS5 version of the game have made it out into the public.

Images of the PS5 version of the game have been shared by the X account "CODIINTEL" and showcase the back and front of the title. Looking at the back of the physical edition, we can see that Black Ops 7 will weigh 166GB on PS5, which is quite substantial when considering the PC version of the game comes in at 116GB, per Activision's official PC specifications. Additionally, the back cover shows there won't be an offline mode for Black Ops 7.

As for the PC version of Black Ops 7, Activision released the specifications for it a few days ago, and we learnt there will be a few security requirements for players using Windows 11. TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot will be mandatory requirements for Black Ops 7, and players that are planning on jumping into the action on day-one should make sure both of these features are enabled in Windows before the game launches.

Activision and Treyarch also recommend a NVIDIA RTX 3060 / AMD Radeon RX 6600XT, paired with a AMD Ryzen 5 1600X / Intel Core i7-6700K and 12GB of RAM to comfortably hit the recommended graphical settings.