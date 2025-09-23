Mafia: The Old Country actress confirms new Mafia game development

The actress of one of the main characters in Mafia: The Old Country has confirmed that 2K Games has greenlit a new Mafia game for development.

TL;DR: Mafia: The Old Country actress Carina Conti revealed that a new Mafia game has been approved for development, though no official confirmation from 2K Games or Hangar 13 exists yet. The previous title's strong sales and profitability suggest a promising future for the franchise.

It has only been two months since the launch of Mafia: The Old Country, and the actress who played Isabella Torrisi has recently confirmed that a new Mafia game has entered development.

Isabella Torrisi was played by Carina Conti, who recently appeared in a livestream with @Bubbly_Nuggets, where a viewer asked Conti if Hangar 13 or 2K Games, the publisher of the Mafia franchise, was approved for another Mafia game. Conti responded to the question and said, "They were approved for another Mafia game. This is true."

Since this isn't an official confirmation from 2K Games or Hangar 13, we should take this information with a healthy amount of skepticism, but since Conti does play one of the central characters in the latest release in the Mafia franchise she may be privy to some knowledge that isn't public.

Unfortunately, no other details were shared, except that a new Mafia title has been greenlit. As for Mafia: The Old Country, the title was developed in just three years and sold more than 800,000 copies within its first week. Additionally, it retailed for $49.99, suggesting that it didn't require a large number of copies to become profitable.

All of this suggests it would be relatively easy for 2K Games to greenlight a new Mafia project. However, we will have to wait for an official confirmation before getting too excited.