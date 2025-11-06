Apple will pay $1 billion per year to Google for Siri's new brain

Apple will pay $1 billion per year to Google for access to Google's Gemini, which it will use to significantly improve Siri after announcing a delay.

TL;DR: Apple plans to pay Google $1 billion annually for access to the 1.2 trillion-parameter Gemini AI model to power a major Siri upgrade, surpassing its current 150 billion-parameter system. The integration aims to enhance Siri's AI capabilities, with Apple also developing in-house models for future use.

It was only recently that we heard Apple is currently in discussions with Google to gain access to Gemini and use it to upgrade Siri. Now, a figure has been thrown out, and it isn't small at all.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a known Apple insider with an impeccable track record of knowing what the Cupertino company is up to before it's public, Apple is preparing to pay Google $1 billion per year for access to Gemini, which will then make the AI responsible for generating summaries and performing other AI-related tasks.

Gurman writes that Apple will use a custom Gemini model and run it on Apple's Private Cloud Compute servers, while also using in-house AI models to power some of Siri's other features. The Bloomberg reporter writes that the Gemini-Siri integration will be powered by a 1.2 trillion parameter model, which drastically exceeds the 150 billion parameter model that is currently powering Apple Intelligence.

For those who don't know, Apple is extremely far behind in the race to integrate its products with an AI that is on par with competing AI platforms such as OpenAI's ChatGPT. Moreover, the company marketed Apple Intelligence for its previous generation of iPhone, but ended up delaying the most sought-after feature, an improved Siri.

According to Apple's CEO Tim Cook, the new Siri is on track to arrive in Spring next year, and now it seems Google's Gemini will mostly power it. Gurman writes that Apple will continue to develop its own in-house AI models that it might eventually use to replace Gemini.