Humanoid robot unveiled with synthetic skin designed to 'feel warmer and intimate'

An electric vehicle manufacturer has unveiled a new humanoid robot that has synthetic skin designed to feel 'warmer and more intimate'.

The company behind the new robot is Chinese EV maker Xpeng, and at its AI Day in Guangzhou, China, Xpeng showcased its IRON humanoid robots, which are the company's eighth-generation and third-generation humanoid design.

Xpeng's new robots aren't headed to factories like many other robotics companies, but instead the company intends for them to be used as receptionists, tour guides, or even a personal shopping assistant. Xpeng wants these latest-generation robots to lead tours of its facility, and also present new products at its stores across China.

According to Xpeng's CEO, these new humanoid robots are programmed with four robotics laws, three of which were created by Isaac Asimov.

The first is that a robot may not injure a human being or allow a human to come to harm. The second, a robot must obey orders given by humans, except orders that conflict with the first law. The third, a robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the first or second law. The fourth law, which Xpeng is adding, is that its robots will be prohibited from disclosing their owners' data.