Battlefield 6 aim assist is officially getting nerfed

Battlefield 6's aim assist is getting nerfed by the developers after players reported it was actually making aiming at enemies harder.

A design lead at Electronic Arts (EA) has confirmed that aim assist in Battlefield 6 will be getting nerfed, making it easier for controller users to aim.

While a "nerf" in gaming typically means something is being made worse, or at the very least reduced, in the instance of aim assist, a nerf will actually make the feature feel better to use, or at least that is according to design lead at EA, Matthew Nickerson. Some Battlefield 6 players have reported that, currently, aim assist feels "terrible" as the experience is that the player has to "fight the aim".

Nickerson wrote, "Far less stickiness, so it does not create that rotational persistence that is currently live," and there will be a "consistent slowdown, no ramp". Notably, the 25% recoil reduction isn't being touched by the developers, but players can expect some more fine-tuning in the future when the update is rolled out, altering the other aspects of aim assist.

A reduction in the stickiness of the aim assist may sound like it's making the feature worse for players, but consider scenarios when multiple enemies are on the screen, and how aiming can sometimes pull the crosshair to the wrong enemy.

The developer didn't reveal when these changes were going to be rolled out, but we can assume they are right around the corner, given how Nickerson said, "Recoil reduction is a separate system from AA but will be getting adjusted also once the new tech is online."