Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 release date confirmed, will launch with no early access

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 release date changes are simply rumored, with an Activision spokesperson confirming there will be no early access.

TL;DR: Activision confirms Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will launch on November 14 as originally scheduled, dismissing rumors of an earlier release. Pre-load begins November 9, with single-player and zombie modes available November 10, and multiplayer on November 17. No early access or release date changes are confirmed.

After rumors that Activision was going to release Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 earlier than the initial November release date, a known Call of Duty insider has confirmed there has been no change to the release date.

The rumors of an early release for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 came from another Call of Duty leaker, "TheGhostofHope," who wrote on X at the end of last month that some evidence had been brought to their attention that suggested Black Ops 7 was going to release a week before the original November 14 release date. That rumor was squashed by Activision when the publisher put out an X post that reiterated Black Ops 7 was releasing on November 14.

To further squash the rumors of an unexpected shift in the Black Ops 7 release date, known Call of Duty insider CharlieIntel shared an X post and wrote, "Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 launches on Friday, November 14. There is no early access. There is no change to the release date, an Activision rep has confirmed to us." So, for those who were holding out for an early release for Black Ops 7, it appears that won't be happening unless Activision surprises everyone with a shadow drop.

Despite these rumors putting to bed the idea of an early release, some reports have surfaced citing a leak with the PlayStation Network, which states the pre-load for Black Ops 7 begins on November 9, along with single-player campaign and zombie modes beginning on November 10. Those leaks point to the multiplayer becoming available on November 17.

With all that being said, we will have to wait and see what Activision decides to do, and until any official announcements are made of a release date change, Black Ops 7 is scheduled to launch on all available platforms on November 14.