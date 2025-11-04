Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 officially has new mandatory security requirements

Activision sets a new security standard for Call of Duty on PC, with it now confirmed that Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 has strict requirements.

TL;DR: Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will require TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot technologies on PC to enhance security and support its RICOCHET anti-cheat system, unlike previous titles. These hardware-level features, also mandatory for Battlefield 6, aim to reduce cheating and ensure system integrity at launch.

Activision has confirmed Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will require Secure Boot and TPM 2.0 technologies to play, which isn't the case for the currently available Call of Duty titles.

In a new blog post, Activision has explained that Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TPM 2.0) and Secure Boot will be required to play Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 when it launches on PC on November 11, and that previous Call of Duty titles don't have these new security requirements, but the upcoming Black Ops 7 does.

For those who don't know what these technologies are, TPM 2.0 is a dedicated microchip built onto a motherboard or CPU that provides hardware-level encryption and security functions that verify a system's firmware and operating system haven't been tampered with.

Secure Boot is another hardware-level security feature that validates drivers, the Windows kernel, and other critical software that start when a computer is powered on. Both of these security technologies are going to be used as the foundation for Black Ops 7's anti-cheat software, RICOCHET, in an effort to significantly reduce the number of hackers and cheaters that are undoubtedly going to be attempting to infest the new Call of Duty title when it releases.

Notably, both TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot are requirements for Battlefield 6, so if you can run Battlefield 6, you will be able to run Black Ops 7. If you want to check if you have Secure Boot and TPM 2.0 enabled, check out this article here, or watch the above video.