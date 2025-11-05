Report: Battlefield 6 sales break 10 million copies on all platforms, with PC leading

EA has officially confirmed Battlefield 6 has sold 7 million copies, but firm Alinea Analytics believes the shooter could be as high as 10 million.

Battlefield 6 has sold over 10 million copies across consoles and PC within a month, new estimates indicate. Despite this success, Call of Duty is expected to maintain market dominance due to its broader multi-platform audience and established fanbase.

Battlefield 6 sales could be as high as 10 million across consoles and PC, with Steam users in particular gravitating towards the release.

EA's latest shooter has become a mega-hit with 10 million copies sold--at least that's the latest estimates from number-crunching firm Alinea Analytics. According to head of market analysis Rhys Elliott, the firm has Battlefield 6 sales at just over 10 million in less than a month. This estimate is reinforced by the game's consistent placement on each platform's top-sellers' list; at the time of writing, Battlefield 6 is the #1 best-seller on both PlayStation and Xbox; however the game has dropped to #4 on Steam (after weeks at #1).

While Battlefield 6 is doing incredibly well out of the gate, the mighty maw of Call of Duty is expected to overshadow EA's franchise. Black Ops 7 is still expected to reign supreme, with Xbox capitalizing on decades of top-selling game releases and the franchise's engaged audience composed of tens of millions of users.

In a recent interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Elliott says that his firm still believes Call of Duty will be the top shooter this year.

"[Battlefield 6's] momentum alone won't be enough to overturn Call of Duty's overall market dominance - this year, at least."

"[Battlefield 6] has resonated most with PC players, Call of Duty is a multi-platform powerhouse with a sales base that extends far beyond Steam and the PC market."

Electronic Arts may not give any further updates on Battlefield 6's success as the company is currently negotiating a $55 billion deal to take the company private.