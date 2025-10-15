Battlefield 6 currently #1 top-seller on PlayStation, Steam, and Xbox

New data shows that EA's Battlefield 6 is the #1 top-selling game on all major platforms it was released on, including Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox.

TL;DR: Battlefield 6 dominates as the #1 best-seller on Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox, with estimated sales of 6.5 million copies generating over $350 million. Steam accounts for 65% of sales, boosted by launch issues prompting refunds and repurchases. EA is currently negotiating a $55 billion acquisition deal.

Battlefield 6 is proving to be a huge success as the game sits as the #1 best-seller on Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms.

DICE has done it: Battlefield is back, and the newest shooter has all the telltale signs of a big seller. According to the current charts, Battlefield 6 is the top #1 best-seller on all major platform storefronts, including Steam, the PS Store, and the Xbox Store.

The data comes shortly after sales estimates were released by analysts--games tracking firm Alinea Analytics believes Battlefield 6 sold as many as 6.5 million copies worldwide since launch, generating over $350 million in sales revenue alone.

Neither EA nor the developers at DICE/Ripple have revealed exact data for Battlefield 6 sales, but if the figures are this high, then we'll probably hear about it soon in an official press release.

PlayStation Store Top 5

Battlefield 6 NBA 2K26 Fortnite Ghost of Yotei Call of Duty HQ (includes Black Ops 7)

Xbox Store Top 5

Battlefield 6 Minecraft EA Sports FC 26 EA Sports Madden NFL 26 Black Ops 7 Vault Edition Upgrade

Steam Top 5 (By Revenue)

Battlefield 6 Counter-Strike 2 Overwatch 2 Umamusume: Pretty Derby Blue Protocol: Star Resonance

The explosive sales are also a result of some launch issues. Users who bought the game on EA's launcher couldn't log in, so users were encouraged to refund the EA version and re-buy Battlefield 6 on Steam. This may have actually worked, accounting for a spike in sales on Steam.

The aforementioned Alinea Analytics also estimates that Steam made up over 65% of Battlefield 6's total sales, or about 4.2 million.

EA, who owns the rights to Battlefield, is currently under negotiations to be purchased by a consortium of investors for $55 billion.