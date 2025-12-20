Battlefield 6 has sold 20 million copies, analyst firm estimates

Battlefield 6 has reportedly sold a gargantuan 20 million copies since October, and the shooter is currently the #1 best-seller in the US by sales revenue.

EA's latest Battlefield shooter is a big hit with an estimated 20 million copies being sold since the game's October debut.

Battlefield 6 is currently the #1 best-selling game in the US by revenue, temporarily beating Call of Duty, which is a rare win for EA's franchise. The Battlefield brand, once prestigious, has fallen off in recent years in both sales and players, leaving little competition for Activision's billion-dollar war series. That battle has been reignited, and analyst firm Alinea Analytics predicts that Battlefield 6 has already sold more than 20 million copies.

"Battlefield 6 took the #1 [spot], marking a massive return to form for the franchise. Our data shows Battlefield 6 has now amassed more than 26 million players (also including free-to-play REDSEC). The base game alone has sold over 20 million copies. As we covered earlier this year, this resurgence was driven by listening to the community's wishes and returning to the franchise's roots," Alinea's Rhys Elliott notes.

As far as official figures go, EA has only confirmed that Battlefield 6 has sold 7 million copies in just 3 days, making it the second fastest-selling game of the year (the top spot goes to Monster Hunter Wilds, which sold 8 million copies in 3 days).

Those numbers are based only on the public ones--it's entirely possible that Black Ops 7 has outsold Battlefield 6 in game copies as well as additional revenue from microtransactions. Unfortunately, Microsoft typically does not reveal any real concrete sales data for its wide slate of billion-dollar products and franchises.

