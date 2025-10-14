Battlefield 6 has sold over 6.5 million copies, made $350 million in revenue, analyst predicts

Analyst firm Alinea Analytics predicts that EA's new Battlefield has sold over 6.5 million copies since launch with $350 million in revenue earned.

Battlefield 6 is a huge success with over 6.5 million copies sold since launch, analyst firm Alinea Analytics predicts.

While the official verdict on Battlefield 6's numbers is still out, some analysts are making predictions and estimates on how well DICE's new shooter has done. EA hasn't shared any metrics about Battlefield 6's sales performance just yet.

Alinea Analytics has Battlefield 6 sales exceeding 6.5 million, with the majority of sales on PC. Battlefield 6 also raked in over $350 million in revenue, and raw math puts the game closer to the half a billion dollars mark, which, while staggering, is beaten by Call of Duty (Modern Warfare 2 holds the record with $1 billion in full game sales at launch).

"After years of missteps, the Battlefield series is back with a frankly outrageous commercial debut, with over 6.5 million units sold through in its first few days across PC and console, as per our estimates," said Alinea's Rhys Elliott.

"That translates to more than $350M in gross revenue, putting Battlefield 6 in the conversation with the year's - no, the generation's - biggest launches."

What's most interesting about this analysis is how close that Xbox and PlayStation versions of the game are--PlayStation didn't lead by much.

It's also believed that Steam represents some 67% of all purchases of Battlefield 6, which makes sense because the game was unplayable on the EA Play launcher when it released. It got to the point where Battlefield franchise lead Vince Zampella told refund it on EA Play and buy it on Steam instead.