SAPPHIRE EDGE AI Mini PCs with Ryzen AI 300 Series processors announced

The new SAPPHIRE EDGE AI Mini PC Series, with up to 'Strix Point' AMD RyzenAI 9 HX 370 performance, looks stylish with its 'Golden Black' design.

TL;DR: SAPPHIRE's new EDGE AI Series Mini PCs feature AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors with built-in NPUs and Radeon 800M graphics, delivering up to 50 TOPS AI performance. Compact and stylish, these barebones systems support up to 96GB DDR5, dual HDMI 2.1, USB 4.0, Wi-Fi 6, and are ideal for AI tasks, productivity, and 1080p gaming.

SAPPHIRE has just launched its new EDGE AI Series of AI-powered Mini PCs, powered by AMD's Ryzen AI 300 Series processors, which feature a built-in NPU alongside integrated Radeon 800M graphics. This includes the powerful 'Strix Point' AMD RyzenAI 9 HX 370, a 12-core 24-thread CPU with a max boost clock speed of 5.1 GHz and Radeon 890M graphics with 16 RDNA 3.5 Compute Units.

With models also featuring the AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 and AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processors, there are plenty of options to suit productivity, local AI performance, and PC gaming, with all three offering 50 TOPS of AI performance. When it comes to gaming, the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 will likely be the go-to option, as it's a chip capable of delivering a solid and fast 1080p gaming experience for modern games. Which is impressive when you realize SAPPHIRE EDGE AI Series Mini PCs are the size of a drink coaster.

With dimensions of 117 x 111 x 30 mm, the SAPPHIRE EDGE AI Series is compact enough to fit almost anywhere, and with its black and gold look, it's also one of the more stylish mini PCs we've seen in a while. The design features a tool-free magnetic top cover, providing easy access to storage and memory for quick configuration and upgrades.

The SAPPHIRE EDGE AI Series ships without memory or storage and is being sold as a barebones system so "users can install their preferred components and OS to meet their exact requirements." There's support for up to 96GB of Dual Channel DDR5 SO-DIMM memory, with two PCIe slots in M.2 2280 and M.2 2242 sizes.

Connectivity-wise, the SAPPHIRE EDGE AI Series is stacked, with dual HDMI 2.1 ports, dual USB Type-C 4.0 ports (with PD 3.0), multiple USB 3.2 ports, and an Ethernet port to join the in-built Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth wireless technologies.