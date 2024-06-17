Microsoft's first Copilot+ AI PCs have launched: Qualcomm Snapdragon X laptops now available

Qualcomm is leading the Copilot+ PC era by launching its new Snapdragon X-powered Copilot+ PCs, beginning Microsoft's big change into an AI-fueled future of Windows.

Qualcomm announced its Snapdragon X Elite processors earlier this year, where they'll compete directly against Apple, Intel, and AMD. The new Snapdragon X platform is the first fully Microsoft Copilot+ compliant platform, offering out-of-the-box support for the latest AI features, something that Intel and AMD won't have at launch with their next-gen Core Ultra 200V series "Lunar Lake" and AMD Ryzen AI 300 series "Strix Point" processors.

Microsoft has announced that the first Copilot+ PCs will begin at $999, with a huge list of Copilot+ PC systems from the likes of Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Samsung, and Microsoft itself. Qualcomm is the first with Copilot+ PC systems powered by its new Snapdragon X processor, packing a new Arm-based Oryon CPU, upgraded Adrenop GPU, and more.

We have up to 12 cores, 42MB of cache, and clock speeds of up to 4.2GHz. There's up to 45 TOPS of AI workload performance, a wide TDP range of 23W to 80W, and support for LPDDR5X-8448 memory.

Qualcomm is first with Copilot+ PC systems to market, but AMD and Intel will have their Ryzen AI 300 and Core Ultra 200V series processors later this year, where things will really heat up. We'rer now entering the Copilot+ era whether we like it or not, but AMD and Intel launching next-gen AI-powered processors WITHOUT Copilot+ features at launch feels... off.

