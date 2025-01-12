Minisforum N5 Pro: 5-bay NAS powered by AMD Strix Point APU, up to 96GB RAM, 10GbE LAN, OCulink

Minisforum unveiled its new N5 Pro NAS at CES 2025: powered by AMD Ryzen HX PRO 370 'Strix Point' APU, up to 96GB RAM, 10GbE LAN, up to 144TB storage.

Minisforum had something truly interesting to show off at CES 2025 this year, a new AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX PRO 370 "Strix Point" APU-powered 5-bay NAS. Check it out:

Minisforum's new N5 Pro NAS features the Strix Point APU from AMD, up to 96GB of DDR5-5600 ECC RAM, supports up to 144TB of storage, has ultra-fast 10GbE ethernet, and even an OCulink port. The Strix Point APU has 12 cores and 24 threads of Zen 5 processing power, while the 96GB of RAM arrives in SO-DIMM modules -- not pre-soldered LPDDR5X -- meaning it can be upgraded.

On the storage side of things, the Minisforum N5 Pro NAS supports up to 8 storage devices through 5 x 3.5-inch SATA 3.0 bays, 1 x M.2 2280 / 22110 Gen4x2 slot, 1 x M.2 2280 / 2210 Gen4x1 slot, and 1 x M.2 2230 / 2280 Gen4x1 slot. There's 10GbE and 5GbE ethernet ports, 2 x USB 4 ports, built-in HDMI, and more. The HDMI pot allows the Strix Point APU-powered Minisforum N5 Pro NAS to be used as a Mini-PC, too.

Minisforum N5 Pro NAS features: