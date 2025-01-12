Minisforum N5 Pro: 5-bay NAS powered by AMD Strix Point APU, up to 96GB RAM, 10GbE LAN, OCulink

Minisforum had something truly interesting to show off at CES 2025 this year, a new AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX PRO 370 "Strix Point" APU-powered 5-bay NAS. Check it out:
Minisforum's new N5 Pro NAS features the Strix Point APU from AMD, up to 96GB of DDR5-5600 ECC RAM, supports up to 144TB of storage, has ultra-fast 10GbE ethernet, and even an OCulink port. The Strix Point APU has 12 cores and 24 threads of Zen 5 processing power, while the 96GB of RAM arrives in SO-DIMM modules -- not pre-soldered LPDDR5X -- meaning it can be upgraded.
On the storage side of things, the Minisforum N5 Pro NAS supports up to 8 storage devices through 5 x 3.5-inch SATA 3.0 bays, 1 x M.2 2280 / 22110 Gen4x2 slot, 1 x M.2 2280 / 2210 Gen4x1 slot, and 1 x M.2 2230 / 2280 Gen4x1 slot. There's 10GbE and 5GbE ethernet ports, 2 x USB 4 ports, built-in HDMI, and more. The HDMI pot allows the Strix Point APU-powered Minisforum N5 Pro NAS to be used as a Mini-PC, too.
Minisforum N5 Pro NAS features:
- AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 Processor: This cutting-edge CPU delivers a silky-smooth experience and a significant performance boost, outpacing competitors for seamless multitasking and processing power.
- 5 Bays And 144TB Max: With five SATA bays supporting up to 22TB each, an M.2 NVMe SSD up to 4TB, and two U.2 NVMe SSDs up to 15TB each, the Minisforum N5 Pro offers a massive 144TB total storage capacity when fully equipped.
- Blazing-Fast 10GbE and 5GbE Network Ports: Achieve incredible data speeds up to 1250MB/s with two high-speed ports, perfect for transferring 4K videos or large files quickly and efficiently.
- Advanced ECC RAM: Protect your data with ECC memory, which automatically detects and corrects memory errors, ensures data integrity, and enhances reliability for mission-critical storage.