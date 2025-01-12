All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Storage

Minisforum N5 Pro: 5-bay NAS powered by AMD Strix Point APU, up to 96GB RAM, 10GbE LAN, OCulink

Minisforum unveiled its new N5 Pro NAS at CES 2025: powered by AMD Ryzen HX PRO 370 'Strix Point' APU, up to 96GB RAM, 10GbE LAN, up to 144TB storage.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Minisforum unveiled the N5 Pro NAS at CES 2025, featuring an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX PRO 370 "Strix Point" APU with 12 cores and 24 threads. It supports up to 96GB of DDR5-5600 ECC RAM, 144TB storage, and includes 10GbE and 5GbE ethernet ports. The device can function as a Mini-PC with HDMI output.

Minisforum had something truly interesting to show off at CES 2025 this year, a new AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX PRO 370 "Strix Point" APU-powered 5-bay NAS. Check it out:

Minisforum N5 Pro: 5-bay NAS powered by AMD Strix Point APU, up to 96GB RAM, 10GbE LAN, OCulink 26
4

Minisforum's new N5 Pro NAS features the Strix Point APU from AMD, up to 96GB of DDR5-5600 ECC RAM, supports up to 144TB of storage, has ultra-fast 10GbE ethernet, and even an OCulink port. The Strix Point APU has 12 cores and 24 threads of Zen 5 processing power, while the 96GB of RAM arrives in SO-DIMM modules -- not pre-soldered LPDDR5X -- meaning it can be upgraded.

On the storage side of things, the Minisforum N5 Pro NAS supports up to 8 storage devices through 5 x 3.5-inch SATA 3.0 bays, 1 x M.2 2280 / 22110 Gen4x2 slot, 1 x M.2 2280 / 2210 Gen4x1 slot, and 1 x M.2 2230 / 2280 Gen4x1 slot. There's 10GbE and 5GbE ethernet ports, 2 x USB 4 ports, built-in HDMI, and more. The HDMI pot allows the Strix Point APU-powered Minisforum N5 Pro NAS to be used as a Mini-PC, too.

Minisforum N5 Pro: 5-bay NAS powered by AMD Strix Point APU, up to 96GB RAM, 10GbE LAN, OCulink 25
4

Minisforum N5 Pro NAS features:

  • AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 Processor: This cutting-edge CPU delivers a silky-smooth experience and a significant performance boost, outpacing competitors for seamless multitasking and processing power.
  • 5 Bays And 144TB Max: With five SATA bays supporting up to 22TB each, an M.2 NVMe SSD up to 4TB, and two U.2 NVMe SSDs up to 15TB each, the Minisforum N5 Pro offers a massive 144TB total storage capacity when fully equipped.
  • Blazing-Fast 10GbE and 5GbE Network Ports: Achieve incredible data speeds up to 1250MB/s with two high-speed ports, perfect for transferring 4K videos or large files quickly and efficiently.
  • Advanced ECC RAM: Protect your data with ECC memory, which automatically detects and corrects memory errors, ensures data integrity, and enhances reliability for mission-critical storage.
NEWS SOURCES:globenewswire.com, liliputing.com, videocardz.com, nascompares.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

