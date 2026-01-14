Acemagic's NES and PlayStation-inspired Ryzen AI 400 Series Mini PCs are coming

TL;DR: At CES 2026, Acemagic unveiled retro-inspired Mini PCs powered by AMD's Ryzen AI 400 Series, featuring up to Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 processors with RDNA 3.5 graphics. The NES-style Retro X5 and a PlayStation-Dreamcast hybrid support up to 64GB DDR5, 4TB NVMe storage, WiFi 7, and Windows 11 or Linux.

At CES 2026, Acemagic showcased a range of new Mini PCs, some of which were powered by AMD's new Ryzen AI 400 Series, which was announced at the show. Two designs that immediately stood out from the pack were the NES-inspired Retro X5, announced late last year, and a new design described as a blend of the original Sony PlayStation and the Sega Dreamcast.

Acemagic's new retro gaming-inspired mini PCs, image credit: Future.

The Retro X5's Nintendo Entertainment System look is unmistakable, with the mini PC resembling the classic 1985 console while featuring modern USB and display ports. Acemagic calls the design '1985 Reimagined,' and it's clear that this is a Mini PC aimed at retro gaming and PC gaming fans.

Underneath the hood, it's powered by AMD's new Gorgon Point-powered Ryzen AI 400 Series, with up to a Ryzen AI 9 HX 470. This 12 Core (4 x Zen 5 and 8 x Zen 5c) and 24 Thread processor includes integrated RDNA 3.5 powered Radeon 890M graphics with 16 CUs. GPU-wise, it's powerful enough to run most games at 60 FPS at 1080p as well as 'emulate' classic console and gaming hardware.

There will also be variants with the Ryzen AI 9 465 processor, which includes integrated Radeon 880M graphics with 12 CUs. In addition to this, both the NES-inspired Retro X5 and the new PlayStation meets Dreamcast design support up to 64GB of DDR5 SO-DIMM memory, up to 4TB of M.2 2280 NVMe storage, plus USB4, WiFi 7, 2.5G Ethernet, and Bluetooth. Acemagic notes that both retro-gaming-inspired mini PCs support Windows 11 and Linux, so they can be set up as Steam Machine-like devices that boot straight into Steam.