ASUS's compact PN55 Mini PC features Ryzen AI 400 Series processors with up to Radeon 890M graphics

The new ASUS ExpertCenter PN55 Mini PC is built for performance, but with AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series Processors it's also a capable PC gaming device.

TL;DR: ASUS introduces the ExpertCenter PN55 Mini PC featuring AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series processors, Radeon 800M graphics, and up to 96GB DDR5 memory. Designed for productivity with advanced security, WiFi 7, and support for four 4K displays, it also offers capable gaming performance and meets MIL-STD-810H durability standards.

ASUS has announced the new ExpertCenter PN55 Mini PC powered by AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series Processors. And although the simple design is built to offer a compact Copilot+ PC with up to 55 TOPS of XDNA2 NPU performance and 96GB of DDR5-5600 memory, these little black boxes can also become Steam Machine-like devices that could comfortably sit underneath or next to a TV.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

With the flagship AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 option, including AMD Radeon 890M graphics, you're looking at one of the most capable PC gaming APUs currently available, with enough performance to handle current AAA-style games running at a lower resolution with optimized settings. And with 16 RDNA 3.5 Compute Units and a Boost Clock speed of 3100 MHz, it's enough to deliver a smooth 60 FPS experience in a wide range of games with Medium or High graphics settings.

Popular Popular Now: Neuralink patient confirms he's playing World of Warcraft with his mind

Of course, that's not what the ASUS ExpertCenter PN55 is built for; it's a compact and powerful productivity device for the AI era of computing. With the AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series Processors and integrated Radeon 800M graphics, it supports up to four 4K displays, NVMe SSD storage, WiFi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4, and includes six USB ports (including USB4) in its compact 130 x 130 x 34mm build.

Read more: SAPPHIRE EDGE AI Mini PCs with Ryzen AI 300 Series processors announced

And as a productivity- and office-focused device, it also includes advanced security features such as a fingerprint scanner for biometric login, fTPM 2.03 hardware-level data security, and three years of software support for reliability. And with its aluminum chassis, tool-less design for easy access to memory and storage, and a lightweight 600 gram weight, it also meets the latest US MIL-STD-810H durability standards for issue-free 24/7 operation.

So yeah, it's built for demanding environments that aren't exactly living rooms. That said, we're now at the point where Mini PCs powered by the latest APUs are now capable PC gaming devices, which is very cool to see. The ASUS ExpertCenter PN55 Mini PC is set to become available in Q2 2026 in multiple configurations covering the entire AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series lineup.