AMD is reportedly prepping to release Gorgon Halo, the Ryzen AI MAX Strix Halo refresh

AMD is reportedly prepping and already testing its Strix Halo refresh, with the potential AMD Ryzen AI MAX+ 495 processor coming soon.

TL;DR: AMD's upcoming Ryzen AI MAX 400 Series, including the flagship 'Gorgon Halo' processor, will enhance CPU and GPU frequencies over the Ryzen AI MAX 300 Series. Featuring advanced Zen 5 cores and RDNA 3.5 graphics, these processors target high-performance gaming handhelds and mini PCs with improved speed and memory support.

AMD's recently announced Ryzen AI 400 Series of processors, aka 'Gorgon Point,' kept the same mix of Zen 5 and Zen 5c cores, RDNA 3.5 graphics, and XDNA 2 NPUs, as the Ryzen AI 300 Series - albeit with increased frequencies and expanded memory support. According to a new report over at Videocardz, AMD is planning to do the same for its Ryzen AI MAX 300 Series, which will include a new flagship 'Gorgon Halo' processor.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

AMD Ryzen AI MAX+ 395, codename 'Strix Halo,' is a beast of an APU, featuring 16 cores, 32 threads, and an integrated Radeon 8060S graphics card with an impressive 40 RDNA 3.5 Compute Units. 'Gorgon Halo,' which we presume will be part of a new Ryzen AI MAX 400 Series, will reportedly follow the same path by increasing CPU and GPU frequencies and clock speeds.

Strix Halo's Radeon 8060S is currently clocked at 2900 MHz, so the expectation is that it will be pushed to 3+ GHz, similar to the GPUs in the Ryzen AI 9 HX 475 and HX 470, which top out at 3.1 GHz.

However, as AMD also announced two new Ryzen AI MAX 300 Series processors at CES, with the Ryzen AI MAX+ 392 and 388, it's unclear when we'll see 'Gorgon Halo.' As PC gamers have been eying 'Strix Halo' as a powerful option for gaming handhelds and mini PCs, the Ryzen AI MAX+ 388 looks to be a more cost-effective solution as it drops the CPU core and thread count to 8/16 while still keeping the beefy Radeon 8060S GPU.

Still, the report indicates that AMD is already "distributing engineering samples," so perhaps we'll get a tease or unveiling of a new Ryzen AI MAX 400 Series at Computex.