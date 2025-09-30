MSI showcases new GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Ventus with hidden power connector

TL;DR: MSI unveiled a new GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Ventus 3X GPU design at the Tokyo Game Show 2025, featuring a hidden 16-pin power connector concealed within a magnetically detachable panel. This innovative design reduces cable clutter, enhancing clean PC builds, though compatibility with all cases and cables may vary.

MSI unveiled a brand-new GPU design at the recent Tokyo Game Show 2025 event, featuring a 16-pin power connector that is hidden inside a magnetically detachable back panel.

MSI showcased a new GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Ventus 3X design at TGS 2025 with a new hidden power connector design, image credit: YouTube/@harucan5492.

The design is reminiscent of SAPPHIRE's Radeon RX 9070 XT NITRO+ graphics card that we reviewed earlier this year. Not only is it one of a handful of RDNA 4 GPUs to adopt the new 16-pin power connector for power delivery, but it also introduced an innovative way of hiding the power connector inside a removable panel on the backplate.

The new MSI design, as seen here via Japanese YouTube creator @harucan5492, is for a new GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Ventus 3X model featuring a hidden power connector and a removable backplate. It's also a White Edition GPU, which is one of the most popular colors for graphics cards in the Asia region.

The compact Ventus 3X design is one of MSI's most popular, and this new design would make a great addition to the company's GeForce RTX 50 Series lineup, especially for those looking to create a clean-looking build with minimal cable clutter. As noted in our full review of the Radeon RX 9070 XT NITRO+ GPU, which first debuted with this type of design, you need to thread the power cable through the back plate - so it might not be suitable for all cases, motherboards, and cables.

As of now, MSI hasn't officially announced or confirmed when this new design might make it to market or if it's just a prototype. However, it's definitely something we'd love to see, as the rise of hidden-cable designs across all PC hardware is quickly gaining popularity.