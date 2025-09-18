MSI launches MPG Infinite Z3 X3D 'The Best X3D' Desktop Gaming PC with fastest CPUs and GPUs

MSI introduces its new MPG Infinite Z3 X3D: the fastest pre-built gaming PC with flagship CPU and GPU configurations, high-end cooling, and more.

TL;DR: MSI's new MPG Infinite Z3 X3D gaming desktop features up to AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090/5080 GPUs, and up to 128GB DDR5-5600 RAM. It includes advanced cooling with a 360mm AIO liquid cooler, WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and Glacier Armor thermal technology for optimal performance.

MSI has just introduced its new MPG Infinite Z3 X3D desktop gaming PC calling it the "Best X3D Gaming Desktop" so far, with up to the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor, and ultra-fast GPUs including the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 graphics cards.

The new MPG Infinite Z3 X3D can be configured with either the Ryzen 7 9800X3D or 7800X3D processors, slotted inside of an AMD B850-based motherboard and the CPU cooled with a 360mm AIO liquid cooler. On the GPU side of things, MSI's new MPG Infinite Z3 X3D can be configured with NVIDIA's latest Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs.

GPU offerings include the MSI GeForce RTX 5070 SHADOW 2X and 3X or VENTUS 2X or 3X, the MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ti in either SHADOW 3X or VENTUS 3X, the MSI GeForce RTX 5080 in either SHADOW 3X or VENTUS 3X, or the flagship MSI GeForce RTX 5090 in either VENTUS 3X or GAMING TRIO variants.

On the RAM side of things, MSI's new MPG Infinite Z3 X3D can be configured with up to 128GB of DDR5-5600 memory, while the 360mm AIO cooling for the CPU will keep the 9800X3D or 7800X3D nice and cool, with pre-installed RGB fans for ventilation. There's also WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, but you can downgrade to WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 if you didn't want to spend as much. PSU-wise, MSI is offering the option between an 850W or 1200W 80 PLUS Gold power supply.

MSI's in-house Glacier Armor technology will take care of the thermals for the VRM, SSD, PCB, and RAM heatsinks, ensuring peak performance all day and night long, while keeping the aesthetics looking sharp.

There's no pricing on MSI's new MPG Infinite Z3 X3D desktop gaming PC systems just yet, but we should hopefully have more details (and availability) shortly.