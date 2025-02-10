MSI introduces new GeForce RTX 50 Series 'Shadow' models for RTX 5080 and RTX 5070 Ti

The new MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ti SHADOW and MSI GeForce RTX 5080 SHADOW cards are new MSRP models for those that want a minimal all-black GPU.

MSI's GeForce RTX 50 Series lineup is impressive, with the company giving all of its existing designs a makeover and adding a few new designs/looks into the mix. At CES 2025, we got to check out the company's full suite of GeForce RTX 5070, RTX 5070 Ti, RTX 5080, and RTX 5090 GPUs - from the revamped VENTUS and SUPRIM cards to the new VANGUARD and INSPIRE models.

The new MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ti SHADOW and MSI GeForce RTX 5080 SHADOW GPUs, image credit: MSI.

MSI also teased a special edition GeForce RTX 5090 LIGHTNING GPU currently in development. The card is rumored to be built with the same compact PCB featured in NVIDIA's Founders Edition design. The point is MSI already has several GeForce RTX 50 Series options, and the list is growing thanks to new store listings for the stealth-inspired SHADOW series.

The GeForce RTX 5070 Ti SHADOW and GeForce RTX 5080 SHADOW, available in OC and non-OC variants, sport an all-black look free from RGB lighting are on the way.

The physical design is minimal and PC-like, with the GPU shroud resembling a collection of daisy-chained system fans. The metal backplate includes generous venting to air out the fin stack.

The MSI SHADOW models look cleaner and more minimal than the VENTUS 3X designs. They have similar fans, compact builds, and more modest out-of-the-box overclock speeds - so expect these to launch with MSRP or MSRP-adjacent pricing. Unlike the GeForce RTX 40 Series 'SHADOW' models, which looked like darker VENTUS cards, the new SHADOW design stands out with a more unique look.

The GeForce RTX 5070 Ti SHADOW 3X OC boosts to 2497 MHz (via MSI Center) over the 2452 MHz reference spec, while the GeForce RTX 5080 SHADOW 3X OC boosts to 2655 MHz (MSI Center) over the 2617 MHz reference spec.