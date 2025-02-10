All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
TRENDING: NVIDIA's new AI model trains robots to move like LeBron and Ronaldo
Video Cards & GPUs

MSI introduces new GeForce RTX 50 Series 'Shadow' models for RTX 5080 and RTX 5070 Ti

The new MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ti SHADOW and MSI GeForce RTX 5080 SHADOW cards are new MSRP models for those that want a minimal all-black GPU.

MSI introduces new GeForce RTX 50 Series 'Shadow' models for RTX 5080 and RTX 5070 Ti
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: MSI's GeForce RTX 50 Series features revamped designs and new models, including the VENTUS, SUPRIM, VANGUARD, and INSPIRE. The SHADOW series offers a minimal, all-black look without RGB lighting. The RTX 5070 Ti and 5080 SHADOW models have modest overclock speeds. A special edition RTX 5090 LIGHTNING is also in development.

MSI's GeForce RTX 50 Series lineup is impressive, with the company giving all of its existing designs a makeover and adding a few new designs/looks into the mix. At CES 2025, we got to check out the company's full suite of GeForce RTX 5070, RTX 5070 Ti, RTX 5080, and RTX 5090 GPUs - from the revamped VENTUS and SUPRIM cards to the new VANGUARD and INSPIRE models.

The new MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ti SHADOW and MSI GeForce RTX 5080 SHADOW GPUs, image credit: MSI.
3

The new MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ti SHADOW and MSI GeForce RTX 5080 SHADOW GPUs, image credit: MSI.

MSI also teased a special edition GeForce RTX 5090 LIGHTNING GPU currently in development. The card is rumored to be built with the same compact PCB featured in NVIDIA's Founders Edition design. The point is MSI already has several GeForce RTX 50 Series options, and the list is growing thanks to new store listings for the stealth-inspired SHADOW series.

The GeForce RTX 5070 Ti SHADOW and GeForce RTX 5080 SHADOW, available in OC and non-OC variants, sport an all-black look free from RGB lighting are on the way.

The physical design is minimal and PC-like, with the GPU shroud resembling a collection of daisy-chained system fans. The metal backplate includes generous venting to air out the fin stack.

The MSI SHADOW models look cleaner and more minimal than the VENTUS 3X designs. They have similar fans, compact builds, and more modest out-of-the-box overclock speeds - so expect these to launch with MSRP or MSRP-adjacent pricing. Unlike the GeForce RTX 40 Series 'SHADOW' models, which looked like darker VENTUS cards, the new SHADOW design stands out with a more unique look.

The GeForce RTX 5070 Ti SHADOW 3X OC boosts to 2497 MHz (via MSI Center) over the 2452 MHz reference spec, while the GeForce RTX 5080 SHADOW 3X OC boosts to 2655 MHz (MSI Center) over the 2617 MHz reference spec.

Thank you to our CES 2025 sponsors!
ASRock MSI KIOXIA NVIDIA Patriot
Photo of the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Vision OC 12G Graphics Card
Best Deals: GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Vision OC 12G Graphics Card
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$849.99 USD
- -
Buy
$3866.66 CAD
- -
Buy
£1668.62
- -
Buy
$849.99 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/10/2025 at 6:38 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:msi.com, msi.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles