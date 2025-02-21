All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.47 released - RTX 5070 Ti and Marvel Rivals DLSS 4 support

GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.47 adds support for the new GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, alongside optimizations for Marvel Rivals' DLSS 4 update.

TL;DR: GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.47, at 844.62MB, supports the new GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, offering significant performance improvements for 4K gaming compared to the RTX 4070 Ti. It optimizes Marvel Rivals with DLSS 4's Multi Frame Generation, enhancing frame rates. The driver also addresses stability issues when waking monitors from sleep, making it a recommended update.

GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.47 is here, weighing 844.62MB for Windows 10 and 11. It supports the new GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, which is out now. For a breakdown of the latest GPU's performance, check out our full, in-depth reviews of the MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Ventus 3X and the INNO3D GeForce RTX 5070 Ti X3 - two MSRP models that should be available for close to $749 USD.

The new MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Ventus 3X.
And we say "should" because there's been a lot of discussion and reports lately showing that MSRP for the GeForce RTX 50 Series doesn't mean much when models are being sold with concerning price hikes. Setting aside the 'GPU pricing in 2025 controversy' for a moment, the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is an impressive release as it offers a decent performance uplift over the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti to deliver 4K gaming performance on par with the GeForce RTX 4080 and RTX 4080 SUPER.

GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.47 (download it here) offers more than new GPU support. It also optimizes Marvel Rivals' official DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation update, which arrived with the game's latest patch.

Multi Frame Generation is a new DLSS 4 technology exclusive to the GeForce RTX 50 Series, building on the Frame Generation technology that debuted with the GeForce RTX 40 Series - increasing the generated frame count from 2X up to 3X or even 4X. Marvel Rivals is a competitive title, for it might not be the best candidate for Frame Generation as there is some added latency. Still, with the RTX 5070 Ti running the game in 1440p at around 160 FPS with DLSS Super Resolution, Frame Generation can maximize the refresh rate on a 1440p display with that headroom.

It's a niche case for Multi Frame Generation as it's a technology better suited to single-player titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and Alan Wake 2, where a slight increase in latency for the impressive smoothness and motion clarity is a worthwhile trade-off.

In addition to support for the new GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and Marvel Rivals' DLSS 4 update, the latest driver also fixes a bug related to "driver stability issues when waking up monitor from extended sleep time." If you've noticed issues like this with your GeForce RTX rig, it's probably worth updating, as improved driver stability is always good.

NEWS SOURCE:nvidia.com

