SAPPHIRE preps NITRO+ X870EA mobo with hidden power connectors, should launch soon

TL;DR: The SAPPHIRE NITRO+ X870EA WiFi PhantomLink is a premium AMD AM5 motherboard supporting Ryzen 7000-9000 CPUs, DDR5 up to 256GB, PCIe 5.0, dual Gen5 M.2 SSDs, 5GbE LAN, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4. Its PhantomLink technology powers ASUS BTF-ready GPUs directly from the motherboard for cleaner builds.

SAPPHIRE is cooking up its new NITRO+ X870EA WiFi PhantomLink motherboard, which features hidden power connectors and even supports ASUS BTF-ready graphics cards. Check it out:

The new SAPPHIRE NITRO+ X870EA WiFi PhantomLink motherboard is an AMD AM5 motherboard that supports Ryzen 7000, Ryzen 8000, and new Ryzen 9000 series CPUs with 4 x DDR5 DIMMs that support up to 256GB of RAM. There's also PCIe 5.0 support for graphics cards, dual Gen5 M.2 SSD slots for lots of mega-fast storage, as well as 5GbE LAN, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

Now, what's this PhantomLink technology? SAPPHIRE's new PhantomLink technology is the hidden power connector goodness, with the powerful GC-HPWR power connector that means it's ready for ASUS BTF-ready graphics cards. It'll draw all of the power for the GPU from the motherboard, making for much cleaner gaming PC builds.

We should expect SAPPHIRE to launch its own in-house NITRO+ Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card to launch with the new motherboard, soaking up all of its required power from the motherboard instead of the PCIe power connectors, which will be an exciting release on its own.

SAPPHIRE looks to be inserting its new NITRO+ X870EA WiFi PhantomLink motherboard into the market as a more premium mobo choice for AM5 users, versus trying to dig its heels into the entry-level market.

SAPPHIRE doesn't have many motherboards on the market right now, with its X870A PURE and upcoming X870AE NITRO+ motherboards, so the new NITRO+ X870EA WiFi PhantomLink motherboard represents SAPPHIRE's first foray into the high-end AM5 motherboard business.

SAPPHIRE's new NITRO+ X870EA WiFi PhantomLink motherboard has appeared on retailer websites in the EU, where it's priced in Poland for 1382 PLN, which works out to around $281 USD without the 23% VAT that Poland has on its consumer goods.