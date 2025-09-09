SAPPHIRE intros NITRO+ B850A WiFi 7: new AMD AM5 mobo supports up to 256GB of RAM, and more

SAPPHIRE has just unveiled its new NITRO+ B850A WIFI 7 motherboard, based on the AMD AM5 socket and using the B650 chipset, it is ready for a wide range of Ryzen CPUs.
The new SAPPHIRE NITRO+ B850A WIFI 7 motherboard has the classic premium NITRO+ cooling which consists of extensive heatsink coverage across the motherboard to critical components like the VRM, PCH, and M.2 SSD storage slots, designed to maximize surface area and thermal efficiency, ensuring everything on the NITRO+ B850A WIFI 7 mobo is kept as cool as possible under heavy gaming and professional or AI workloads.
SAPPHIRE has crafted the NITRO+ B850A WIFI 7 motherboard with a convenient M.2 SSD clip design, which enables quick and easy SSD installation or removal. We also have 4 x DIMM support for high-speed DDR5 memory with support for RAM, while in dual-DIMM mode the SAPPHIRE NITRO+ B850A WIFI 7 mobo can support up to 8000MHz OC and up to 256GB maximum.
- Read more: SAPPHIRE NITRO+ B650I Wi-Fi Ultra Platinum: the company's first AMD AM5 motherboard
- Read more: GIGABYTE's new X870I AORUS PRO ICE is the company's first X870-powered Mini-ITX motherboard
- Read more: ASUS ROG Crosshair X870E Extreme mobo launched: costs $1400, sports Vapor Chamber SSD cooler
There's plenty of USB connectivity on the NITRO+ B850A WIFI 7 motherboard, with 1 x HDMI 1.4 port and 1 x DisplayPort 1.2 output, with display support from the CPU. SAPPHIRE includes a one-click BIOS flash button for easy troubleshooting.
Speaking of the BIOS, SAPPHIRE has included the very latest firmware on the NITRO+ B850A WIFI 7 motherboard with SAPPHIRE CORE BIOS.
This feature helps tune settings for "extreme overclocking, managing mission-critical security or optimizing day-to-day system operation with an approachable, intuitive interface. Efficiently tweak and run diagnostics via the Dashboard, favourite your most-used settings for instant configuration, fine-tune settings at advanced precision, personalize overclocking controls, stay informed via comprehensive hardware monitoring and customize boot sequence and configuration".
SAPPHIRE NITRO+ B850A WIFI 7 motherboard features:
- AMD AM5 CPU Support
- SAPPHIRE CORE BIOS
- 12+2+1 Phase CPU Power, 55A Per Phase
- Robust VRM, M.2 and PCH Cooling
- Dual Channel, 8000 MHz Memory OC
- WIFI 7 Support
- PCI Express 5.0 x16
- PCIe 5.0 M.2 Support
- Debug LED