SAPPHIRE intros NITRO+ B850A WiFi 7: new AMD AM5 mobo supports up to 256GB of RAM, and more

SAPPHIRE's new NITRO+ B850A WIFI7 motherboard announced: AMD AM5 mobo with SAPPHIRE CORE BIOS, supports up to 256GB of RAM, Wi-Fi 7 support, and more.

TL;DR: SAPPHIRE's new NITRO+ B850A WIFI 7 motherboard supports AMD AM5 Ryzen CPUs with advanced B650 chipset features, including premium cooling, DDR5 memory up to 8000MHz OC, PCIe 5.0, WIFI 7, and the intuitive SAPPHIRE CORE BIOS for optimized performance and easy overclocking.

SAPPHIRE has just unveiled its new NITRO+ B850A WIFI 7 motherboard, based on the AMD AM5 socket and using the B650 chipset, it is ready for a wide range of Ryzen CPUs.

The new SAPPHIRE NITRO+ B850A WIFI 7 motherboard has the classic premium NITRO+ cooling which consists of extensive heatsink coverage across the motherboard to critical components like the VRM, PCH, and M.2 SSD storage slots, designed to maximize surface area and thermal efficiency, ensuring everything on the NITRO+ B850A WIFI 7 mobo is kept as cool as possible under heavy gaming and professional or AI workloads.

SAPPHIRE has crafted the NITRO+ B850A WIFI 7 motherboard with a convenient M.2 SSD clip design, which enables quick and easy SSD installation or removal. We also have 4 x DIMM support for high-speed DDR5 memory with support for RAM, while in dual-DIMM mode the SAPPHIRE NITRO+ B850A WIFI 7 mobo can support up to 8000MHz OC and up to 256GB maximum.

There's plenty of USB connectivity on the NITRO+ B850A WIFI 7 motherboard, with 1 x HDMI 1.4 port and 1 x DisplayPort 1.2 output, with display support from the CPU. SAPPHIRE includes a one-click BIOS flash button for easy troubleshooting.

Speaking of the BIOS, SAPPHIRE has included the very latest firmware on the NITRO+ B850A WIFI 7 motherboard with SAPPHIRE CORE BIOS.

This feature helps tune settings for "extreme overclocking, managing mission-critical security or optimizing day-to-day system operation with an approachable, intuitive interface. Efficiently tweak and run diagnostics via the Dashboard, favourite your most-used settings for instant configuration, fine-tune settings at advanced precision, personalize overclocking controls, stay informed via comprehensive hardware monitoring and customize boot sequence and configuration".

SAPPHIRE NITRO+ B850A WIFI 7 motherboard features: