MSI MPG X870I EDGE TI EVO motherboard released: official support for 10,000+ MT/s memory speeds

MSI has just quietly released its new compact enthusiast motherboard, the new MPG X870I EDGE TI EVO WIFI, which packs support for DDR5 memory speeds of over 10,000+ MT/s out of the box. Check it out:

The new MSI MPG X870I EDGE TI EVO WIFI motherboard features the AM5 socket and is ready for AMD's next-gen Zen 6-based Ryzen CPUs, with a high-end VRM setup that uses an 8+2+1 SPS 110A power phases, so you're ready to rock and roll when it comes to overclocking your CPU and RAM.

We have dual DIMM slots that MSI says support 10,000+ MT/s speeds, meaning we should expect some new DDR5 memory overclocking records on the new MPG X870I EDGE TI EVO WIFI motherboard, with MSI promising the 10,000+ MT/s speeds on RAM using a 1DPC 1R configuration. With a 1DPC 2R configuration, MSI says you'll be good for DDR5 speeds of around 8000 MT/s, but with some tweaks we could expect overclockers to breach that, too.

MSI includes a single PCIe 5.0 x16 slot, a dedicated FP card slot is also found near the DIMMs, and MSI includes a 5-in-1 XPANDER card so that MPG X870I EDGE TI EVO WIFI motherboard owners can expand their storage through M.2 SSDs or SATA drives. On the board, there's also 3 x M.2 slots and 2 x SATA ports natively, ready for oodles of storage space.

MSI's new MPG X870I EDGE TI EVO WIFI motherboard rocks a larger 64MB BIOS, with motherboard makers preparing their latest mobos with bigger BIOSes so that they're ready for AMD's next-generation Zen 6 processors. There's also Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, an ultra-fast 5GbE ethernet port, and more.

We unfortunately don't have any details on pricing or ETA for MSI's new MPG X870I EDGE TI EVO WIFI motherboard just yet.

MSI MPG X870I EDGE TI EVO WIFI features: