Intel increases ASML's new High-NA EUV machine orders, ready for 14A process against TSMC

Intel is ramping up the number of the High-NA EUV lithography tools from ASML right now, where it has just a single High-NA EUV machine but is reportedly ordering another two machines to ramp up its next-gen 14A process node.
In a new post from Jerry Capital on X, Intel reportedly plans on buying two more of ASML's bleeding-edge High-NA EUV lithography tools -- the semiconductor magic machine -- in its battle for silicon supremacy against the likes of especially TSMC, but also Samsung.
Intel's upcoming 14A process node will use High-NA EUV lithography, representing a historic release for the semiconductor foundry division: making and shipping a next-generation processor in-house on the very latest semiconductor production technology.
This is where Intel is at an "all-in" moment, as it really is do-or-die if Intel 14A can deliver in the high-end process node race against semiconductor foundry competitors in TSMC and Samsung.
- Read more: Intel 14A node: 2nd Gen RibbonFET, 15-20% perf-per-watt increase, High-NA EUV
- Read more: Intel finishes assembly of ASML's first High-NA EUV tool, for Intel 14A in 2025
- Read more: TSMC expecting its first High-NA EUV lithography machine from ASML soon
- Read more: Intel's new video shows ASML's $380M High-NA machine getting installed
- Read more: Intel and ASML achieve 'First Light' milestone with new High-NA lithography tech
ASML's bleeding-edge High-NA EUV lithography machines aren't cheap with each unit costing around $370 million, with Intel placing an order in May 2024 to secure each and every single High-NA EUV machine that ASML was building in 2024. Alongside its recent High-NA EUV machine orders, these two new machines from ASML will make Intel one of the largest (if not the dominant) adopter of its High-NA EUV lithography machines in the world.