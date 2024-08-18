Samsung to get its first High-NA EUV machine by Q4 2024, ready to better compete against TSMC

Samsung to have its first High-NA EUV lithography machine by the end of the year, wants to super-boost its semiconductor manufacturing efforts.

Published
2 minutes & 13 seconds read time

Samsung is expected to have a new High-NA EUV lithography machine set up by the end of the year, as the South Korean giant wants to better compete with TSMC in the semiconductor manufacturing space.

AI-generated image of High-NA EUV machine at Samsung (source: <em>TweakTown</em>)
Open Gallery 2

In a new report from the SEDaily, we're hearing that Samsung Electronics' Semiconductor (DS) Division will have a High-NA EUV lithography machine set to receive one of ASML's bleeding-edge TwinScan EXE:5000 High-NA EUV (Extreme Ultra Violet) lithography machines.

Intel was the first customer of ASML's new High-NA EUV machines for use in the United States, as well as TSMC in Taiwan, and now Samsung in South Korea.

Intel paid billions of dollars for the first waves of ASML's new High-NA EUV lithography machines, but it is believed that Samsung has purchased the 8th machine, while South Korean rival SK hynix plans to have a new EXE:5200 High-NA EUV machine to DRAM in the near future.

Samsung will have to wait until the first half of 2025 before it'll be able to put wafers into its new High-NA EUV machine.

NEWS SOURCE:sedaily.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards.

