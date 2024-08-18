Samsung to get its first High-NA EUV machine by Q4 2024, ready to better compete against TSMC

Samsung is expected to have a new High-NA EUV lithography machine set up by the end of the year, as the South Korean giant wants to better compete with TSMC in the semiconductor manufacturing space.
In a new report from the SEDaily, we're hearing that Samsung Electronics' Semiconductor (DS) Division will have a High-NA EUV lithography machine set to receive one of ASML's bleeding-edge TwinScan EXE:5000 High-NA EUV (Extreme Ultra Violet) lithography machines.
Intel was the first customer of ASML's new High-NA EUV machines for use in the United States, as well as TSMC in Taiwan, and now Samsung in South Korea.
Intel paid billions of dollars for the first waves of ASML's new High-NA EUV lithography machines, but it is believed that Samsung has purchased the 8th machine, while South Korean rival SK hynix plans to have a new EXE:5200 High-NA EUV machine to DRAM in the near future.
- Read more: Samsung to supply AMD high-perf substrates for next-gen CPUs, GPUs
- Read more: Samsung to make logic dies for next-gen HBM4 AI memory on 4nm node
- Read more: Microsoft + Samsung to launch mixed reality (MR) headset for games in 2026
- Read more: ASML ships its second High-NA EUV machine to a mystery client, Intel was first
- Read more: Intel finishes assembly of ASML's first High-NA EUV tool, ready for Intel 14A
- Read more: Intel places orders to secure ALL of ASML's High-NA EUV machines built this year
- Read more: TSMC will use ASML's next-gen High-NA EUV machines for next-gen A14 node in Q3 2027
Samsung will have to wait until the first half of 2025 before it'll be able to put wafers into its new High-NA EUV machine.