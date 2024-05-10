Intel places orders to secure ALL of ASML's High-NA EUV machines built this year

Intel has placed orders to secure the rest of ASML's High-NA EUV lithography machines for 2024, placing orders for ALL machines built this year.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 28 seconds read time

Intel has just splashed out on buying ASML's bleeding-edge High-NA EUV lithography machines, placing orders for the rest of the machines that the Netherlands-based company will make this year.

Intel places orders to secure ALL of ASML's High-NA EUV machines built this year 604
Open Gallery 2

In a new report from The Elec, we're hearing that Intel is buying ASML's latest High-NA EUV lithography machines by placing reserve orders for the 5-6 kits that the company will make this year. Intel will be using ASML's new High-NA EUV lithography machines for its upcoming Intel 18A (1.8nm) and Intel 14A (1.4nm) process nodes.

Intel will have the most High-NA EUV lithography machines in 2025, with competitors including SK hynix and Samsung set to get their first batches of High-NA EUV lithography machines in the second half of 2025. Intel will have a rather large advantage over their competitors, especially if production goes well, yield rates are healthy, and the chips that Intel is pumping out are performance leaders.

Now remember, each of ASML's new High-NA EUV lithography machines -- the Twinscan EXE:5000 High-NA EUV lithography machine to be exact -- comes at a cost of around $370 million each. This means that Intel has spent around $2 billion on these reserve orders, so it can have all of ASML's bleeding-edge machines to itself.

Buy at Amazon

Intel® Core™ i9-14900KS Desktop Processor 24 cores (8 P-cores + 16 E-cores) (Intel® Core™ i9-14900KS)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$663.51
$663.51$664.00$671.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$729.99
$729.99$729.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/10/2024 at 1:00 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, thelec.net

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags