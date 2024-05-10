Intel places orders to secure ALL of ASML's High-NA EUV machines built this year

Intel has just splashed out on buying ASML's bleeding-edge High-NA EUV lithography machines, placing orders for the rest of the machines that the Netherlands-based company will make this year.
In a new report from The Elec, we're hearing that Intel is buying ASML's latest High-NA EUV lithography machines by placing reserve orders for the 5-6 kits that the company will make this year. Intel will be using ASML's new High-NA EUV lithography machines for its upcoming Intel 18A (1.8nm) and Intel 14A (1.4nm) process nodes.
Intel will have the most High-NA EUV lithography machines in 2025, with competitors including SK hynix and Samsung set to get their first batches of High-NA EUV lithography machines in the second half of 2025. Intel will have a rather large advantage over their competitors, especially if production goes well, yield rates are healthy, and the chips that Intel is pumping out are performance leaders.
Now remember, each of ASML's new High-NA EUV lithography machines -- the Twinscan EXE:5000 High-NA EUV lithography machine to be exact -- comes at a cost of around $370 million each. This means that Intel has spent around $2 billion on these reserve orders, so it can have all of ASML's bleeding-edge machines to itself.