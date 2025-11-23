ASML opens new EUV machine training center in the US, will train 1000+ engineers per year

ASML has just opened a new technical academy in Phoenix, Arizona, to train over 1000 engineers on its complex semiconductor machines.

ASML has just opened up its first training facility on US soil, with the new facility in Phoenix, Arizona, set to train thousands of engineers on how to use their industry-leading EUV machines.

Right now, US semiconductor investments are growing by the week with the likes of TSMC opening up semiconductor facilities in Phoenix, Arizona, as well as Intel and Samsung with their foundry operations on US soil. However, there aren't enough US-based workers in the R&D divisions of these companies to get them trained up on how to use ASML's leading High-NA EUV lithography machines.

In a new report from Reuters, the outlet reports that the Netherlands-based company is opening a technical training center in Arizona, which will be training over 1000 engineers each year, and will become one of the core tenets of the US semiconductor industry.

ASML CEO Christophe Fouquet said: "I think the opening is really coming at the right time, because this boom is already happening here in Arizona, and I think next year we will see Texas, then we will see Idaho, then there will be a few more".

ASML's new training facility will house 14 classrooms and a cleanroom where engineers can interact with the company's latest DUV and EUV semiconductor equipment, where it will bridge the gap in talent that the US semiconductor market currently endures.

In Reuters' report, ASML VP Clayton Patch likens the company's EUV machines to an F-35 fighter jet, with Patch saying that chipmaking tools require a "similar level of service". Intel and Samsung are major users of ASML High-NA EUV machines, which reportedly cost $370 million each, so training engineers on US soil in the same state that Intel and Samsung operate their semiconductor fabs seems like the perfect thing to do by ASML.