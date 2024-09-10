TSMC expecting its first state-of-the-art High-NA EUV lithography machine from ASML this month

TSMC is expecting to receive its first state-of-the-art High-NA EUV lithography machine from TSMC this month, will begin installaiton shortly after.

TSMC will get its very first High-NA EUV lithography machine from ASML later this month, after saying it didn't want or need ASML machines to make future chips, the Taiwan semiconductor giant will now get its first High-NA EUV machine and have installation begin by the end of September 2024.

According to Taiwanese media, TSMC will get its first High-NA EUV lithography machine later this month, so it can continue its dominance over South Korean semiconductor rival, Samsung. Intel has been receiving and setting up -- as well as paying billions of dollars with ASML -- its new High-NA EUV lithography machines, and now TSMC is joining the High-NA EUV fray.

ASML's new TwinScan EXE:5000 High-NA EUV lithography machines cost approximately $380 million USD per machine, but TSMC will have no problems ponying up the cash as it is swimming in it with its semiconductor dominance worldwide.

TSMC has plans to build out its next-generation A16 process node (equivalent to 1.6nm) by 2026, and ASML's new bleeding-edge High-NA EUV lithography machines will help the company get there. Samsung is rumored to get its first High-NA EUV lithography machine by Q4 2024 or Q1 2025 at the latest, bringing Samsung up to the level of TSMC and Intel in 2025.