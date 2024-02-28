Intel and ASML achieve 'First Light' milestone with new High-NA lithography tech

ASML and Intel have reached the "First Light" milestone using ASML's latest High-NA lithography system, turning on its light source and making the light reach resist on the wafer.
The report is coming from Reuters, with this being a critical first step in the very latest manufacturing technology from ASM; the "first light" milestone means that one of the critical components of ASML's new Twinscan EXE-5000 system is operational, but not at its peak performance.
Marc Assinck, a spokesman for ASML, explained: "Technically, this 'first light' actually is 'first light on the wafer.' The light source was already working, now we have the photons 'in resist' on the wafer".
ASML's exciting new Twinscan EXE High-NA EUV lithography machines feature projection optics with a 0.55 numerical aperture that can achieve a resolution of down to 8nm with a single exposure. Compared to a regular Low-NA EUV system that can do 13.5nm resolution with a single exposure.
The new Twinscan EXE:5000 High-NA EUV lithography machine is located at ASML's laboratory in Veldhoven, Netherlands, while a second machine is currently being assembled at an Intel facility near Hillsboro, Oregon.
