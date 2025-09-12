Ripple Effect confirms Battlefield 6 performance on PS5 Pro, PS5, Xbox Series X/S consoles

Ripple Effect says Battlefield 6 on PS5 Pro runs at 4K 60FPS in Fidelity Mode, 1620p on Perf Mode with 'higher' FPS, while Xbox Series S runs at 1080p.

Ripple Effect has provided some performance stats for Battlefield 6, saying that it will run at 4K and locked 60FPS on Fidelity Mode on the PS5 Pro, and at 1620p on Performance Mode with a "higher frame rate".

The base PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles will run Battlefield 6 at 1440p on Fidelity Mode and at 1280p on Performance Mode, with Ripple Effect noting BF6 would run at 70-110FPS on Performance Mode, or around 85FPS on average. The base Xbox Series S console runs at 1080p, but Battlefield 6 Technical Director Christian Buhl said it runs "very solidly" at 60FPS, despite needing to tweak some levels, and make changes to make sure that happens.

Buhl explained: "We turned down some fidelity settings in Series S, both to hit our performance targets and to lower the amount of memory. The biggest challenge for us, honestly, was memory - much less than the other consoles, also less than our mid-spec PC - So, that was our biggest challenge: making sure that all of our levels could fit into the memory on the Series S".

EA and its suite of development studios have been optimizing the hell out of Battlefield 6, with rather tame PC system requirements (more about that in the links above) as well as 4K 60FPS (and locked at 60FPS) on the PS5 Pro is impressive but the icing on the cake will be to see 120FPS on the PS5 Pro.

Xbox Series S is showing its age and under-powered hardware with 1080p... but at least it's 60FPS.