Battlefield 6's Technical Director tells us why Frostbite is the perfect engine for the game

Battlefield 6's recent Open Beta not only helped cement the latest entry as a return to form for the long-running series, but it also introduced a level of destruction that brought a new level of intensity to Battlefield. With buildings that can crumble and terrain that changes after some all-out tank warfare, you might think that this focus on visceral warfare might lead to performance and optimization issues.
That wasn't the case, and with the game's release still several weeks away (it's launching on October 10, 2025, for PC and console), the Open Beta showcased that Battlefield 6 was already running at 60 FPS on everything from a GeForce RTX 3060 to an Xbox Series S console. Part of this is because Battlefield Studios (comprising Criterion, DICE, Motive, and Ripple Effect) has been conducting hands-on Battlefield Labs playtests with the community for months.
This is enough time to resolve issues related to crashes, performance, and other bugs. However, another key reason is that the game runs on DICE's Frostbite engine, which was initially designed to power the first Battlefield games. Recently, we had the opportunity to sit down with Christian Buhl, Technical Director for Battlefield 6, so we asked him about Frostbite and what makes it the perfect fit for Battlefield 6's all-out warfare.
Some recent comments went viral, where a Battlefield 6 developer stated that what the team was doing in Battlefield 6 wouldn't be possible in Unreal Engine 5. Now that's a fun little headline, but working with that custom engine that has been evolving for decades, what is it about Frostbite that has allowed the team to push things like destruction and that feeling of being in the midst of an all-out-war, while also being able to run on a PC GPU from six years ago, a GeForce RTX 5080, the Xbox Series S console, and still look amazing?
Christian Buhl: "I guess I'll start by saying that Frostbite was originally built for Battlefield, and Battlefield was Frostbite. There are definite advantages to using an engine that was originally built specifically for our game. I've worked with the Frostbite engine for a couple of years. I actually worked on the first sports title that used Frostbite, which was a golf title. I used to tell people that golf is kind of like a first-person shooter; the club is the gun, and the bullet is the golf ball. But it was a challenge (to use Frostbite) for sports titles, because it wasn't built for that."
"Frostbite was built to manage these big open worlds, huge maps with huge numbers of players. And, destruction. So, compared to a sports title, it's been awesome working on Battlefield, with an engine that was tailor-made for us. We have been working closely with the Frostbite team, a separate team at EA. And they continue to support the sports titles and other titles within EA. But, for us, it's been great because this is an engine that was built for Battlefield. It was built to do destruction."
"Could you not have done this in Unreal? I mean, Unreal is a pretty good engine. You can do a lot of things in it, but this engine is built for Battlefield, it's built for destruction, it's built for combat with vehicles. And it's not like it's easy. It's still a lot of work, and we have gotten a lot of direct assistance from the Frostbite team. When it comes to performance, a huge amount of that credit and effort goes to the Frostbite team. They embedded with us at various times over the last couple of years, and when we were having performance issues, they did work directly in the Frostbite engine to optimise performance just for Battlefield 6. And that's just been great."