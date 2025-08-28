Battlefield 6's Technical Director tells us why Frostbite is the perfect engine for the game

Battlefield 6's recent Open Beta not only helped cement the latest entry as a return to form for the long-running series, but it also introduced a level of destruction that brought a new level of intensity to Battlefield. With buildings that can crumble and terrain that changes after some all-out tank warfare, you might think that this focus on visceral warfare might lead to performance and optimization issues.

6

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

That wasn't the case, and with the game's release still several weeks away (it's launching on October 10, 2025, for PC and console), the Open Beta showcased that Battlefield 6 was already running at 60 FPS on everything from a GeForce RTX 3060 to an Xbox Series S console. Part of this is because Battlefield Studios (comprising Criterion, DICE, Motive, and Ripple Effect) has been conducting hands-on Battlefield Labs playtests with the community for months.

This is enough time to resolve issues related to crashes, performance, and other bugs. However, another key reason is that the game runs on DICE's Frostbite engine, which was initially designed to power the first Battlefield games. Recently, we had the opportunity to sit down with Christian Buhl, Technical Director for Battlefield 6, so we asked him about Frostbite and what makes it the perfect fit for Battlefield 6's all-out warfare.

6

Some recent comments went viral, where a Battlefield 6 developer stated that what the team was doing in Battlefield 6 wouldn't be possible in Unreal Engine 5. Now that's a fun little headline, but working with that custom engine that has been evolving for decades, what is it about Frostbite that has allowed the team to push things like destruction and that feeling of being in the midst of an all-out-war, while also being able to run on a PC GPU from six years ago, a GeForce RTX 5080, the Xbox Series S console, and still look amazing?